NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
August 21, 1924
Students from this area have been named winners in the educational contests conducted in Dane County schools during the last year. Some of the students include: John Koch, Ashton School, first, Illustrated Booklet on Potatoes; Edith Morris, Waunakee School, third, Silent Reading Seat Work; Genevieve Grinde, Waunakee School, first, Original Story; and Edith Moore, Norway Grove, sixth, ABC Booklet.
John M. Hiney, airplane flyer of Madison, landed on the high school grounds Tuesday during the noon hour. His announcement that he would take up passengers was promptly accepted by Dutch Bernards, followed by George W. Stehr. Others who went up are Ray Stehr, Harry Koltes, Mary O’Malley and Werner Noltner.
The foundation of the McWatty garage, on which the building on the corner when moved back will rest, has been finished and they are now moving the building on it. Part of the trenches for the foundation of the new 75x120 foot garage has been dug, and the work will begin soon on the building. McWatty expects to have the building complete by Oct. 1.
A Waunakee man, his wife and daughter, were in a move theater at Madison recently. The child began chewing gum. “Where did you get that gum?” asked the mother. “Right under here, do you want some?” the little girl asked, prying a wad loose from the bottom of the seat.
A man sentenced to be hanged in Illinois told the warden he would like to take some exercise and the warden asked him what kind. “I would like to skip the rope,” he said.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
August 30, 1934
The class of 1929 of the Waunakee High School held a fifth reunion picnic at the Felix Diederich farm at Springfield Corners. Members of the class present were: Helen Albrecht, Bernice LaCrosse and Edith Schott, Mrs. Herbert Adler, Charles Rowley, Chester Olson, Harry Schwenn, Ray Schwenn and Greg Adler. Others present were Dorothy Arnold, Ben Hovel and Herbert Adler.
FORTY YEARS AGO
August 30, 1979
Citing increased danger to their children, tow Waunakee mothers have mounted a petition drive to convince school officials to push the starting time for elementary school classes back a half hour.
Frank T. Kalscheur, age 81, passed away at his home on Sunday morning, Aug. 26. He was born on March 30, 1898, in Ashton.
Herman J. Clemens, age 77, of Dane, passed away at his home late Thursday evening, Aug. 23.
Rosie Meyers was married to Hobert Peterson on Aug. 18 at St. Patrick’s Church in Madison.
New owners of the Schwab Funeral Home are Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Winn.
The Waunakee High School Class of 1925 held its 50th reunion on Thursday, Aug. 9, at the Innkeeper.
P.B. Miller is offering a 230-acre Waunakee area farm for $3,500.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
August 31, 1989
The Waunakee school board authorized the district’s architectural firm to draw up plans for a new middle school building on the high school grounds. The board also approved an option to buy 27 acres just south of the village limits for future expansion.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Mike Ingraham. Though a neurological problem has him confined to wheelchair, he continues his wood working business.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
August 26, 1999
The stalled state budget has school officials wondering how the final version will impact their own budget.
The Town of Westport took a step toward sharing more services with the Village of Waunakee Monday when board members voted to contract engineering services with the village.
A benefit is planned for the Joseph family to help pay for specialists. Cari and Brian Joseph’s daughter, Brooke, age 4, was diagnosed with a brain tumor.
TEN YEARS AGO
August 20, 2009
Waunakee Village Board members vowed Monday to work on behalf of Main Street and Century Avenue businesses as the Department of Transportation (DOT) begins to design the intersection improvements for 2013.
The Westport town board approved on a 3-1 vote a county zoning ordinance amendment Monday to permit Peace Thru Christ Lutheran Church and School to update their signage, with chair John Van Dinter voting in the negative. It wasn’t that he didn’t approve of the request; he did, but in a phone conversation Tuesday, Van Dinter said it would have passed regardless since the board also opted Monday to put a swath of land from the City of Middleton boundary to Governor Nelson State Park into the extraterritorial zoning area and out of county purview.
Dane County Executive Kathleen Falk issued a memo to county supervisors last week seeking recommendations for what she called “the most difficult and painful budget any of us have or will probably have to work with.”
Poor weather Friday was the big blow, but the economic slowdown didn’t help either, WaunaFest committee members reported at Monday’s monthly meeting as they recapped this year’s fest.
What began as an effort to simplify and clarify the county’s ethics code has revealed the need to establish a new policy regulating campaign advertising. The proposal could ban county political candidates from using any county equipment, including vehicles and uniforms, in campaign ads.
