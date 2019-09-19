Town of Harmony resident Jody Smith didn’t ask to be in the Milton Courier, one of her neighbors drew attention to her work. Smith, in turn, was kind enough to let the Courier visit her property and see it.
The Smith property abuts part of the auxiliary trail of the Ice Age Trail. The property line there is about 1,300 feet and about every 12 feet on the Smith side of property is a tree that she and her husband Dick planted about 40 years ago.
In between the trees are various plants and flowers. Most noticeably from the distance in the 5500 block of West Rotamer Road are the yellow hostas, some of which are 6 feet wide. Up close are yellow, purple, pink flowers and spiky greens (iris and daylilies).
Someone hiking on the auxiliary trail might not see the gardens because the brush and natural landscape hide the view from the trail.
Jody and her husband Dick have lived in their Town of Harmony home for 41 years. They raised two children there, who are now adults.
Always Jody has had an interest in gardening. Learning came by doing “and by making mistakes.”
Her main goal: eradicate weeds.
“I hate weeds,” said Jody, who later insisted “every weed must have germinated this spring.”
That was the impetus for her work near the house, around the trees and especially along the back property line.
On the other side of the fence is brush and wild vegetation, she said, “and we can’t really mow close to the fence and between our trees.” So she got to work and started planting. She said, “You’d be surprised what you can do with a pick, a shovel and an axe. It was all hand-tilled.”
She considers herself “semi-successful” at gardening.
The deer this year have been very successful helping themselves to the plants.
“You never know what they’re going to eat,” she said. “They love hostas.”
They’ve also eaten coneflowers, bell flowers and Jody’s favorite: garden phlox.
She shrugs. She enjoys spending time in “the great outdoors” and based on what the Courier saw, she’s making it even greater.
