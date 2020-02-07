News that a sex offender had been living near Prairie Elementary School in Waunakee elicited concern from many Waunakee residents on social media and may have caused the individual to relocate.
On Feb. 7, The Waunakee Police Department posted a sex offender information bulletin on its Facebook page, notifying the public that John Zimmerman, age 51, was living at 601 N. Madison St. Zimmerman was convicted of attempted sexual assault of child and child enticement in 2020 for an offense in 2019. Zimmerman is currently on supervision and is not wanted by police. He is a lifetime registrant with the state’s Sex Offender Registry.
More than 100 commented on the police department’s Facebook page post, expressing surprise that the address is close to Prairie Elementary School on North Madison Street.
Police responded that they have expressed their concerns to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, as well, and noted that Department of Corrections had made his living arrangements.
Later in the afternoon, the police department posted that the Department of Corrections had informed them that Zimmerman has moved from the area effective immediately.
