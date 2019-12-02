Anyone who is looking for a holiday gift that keeps giving throughout the year can give outdoor enthusiasts access to some of the most scenic areas in Wisconsin with a 2020 Wisconsin state park admission sticker or state trail pass.
The 2020 stickers and state trails passes went on sale Dec. 1 at state park facilities and Department of Natural Resources service centers statewide. State park properties will honor 2020 stickers and passes for admission to parks, forests, recreation areas and trails beginning Dec. 1, 2019.
High school students design the admission stickers, with the winning design chosen in a statewide contest. The winning 2019 admission sticker with a montage of a campsite and kayaker over an outline of the state was designed by Mikaila Garcia, a senior at Indian Trail High School and Academy in Kenosha.
The vehicle admission stickers provide access to more than 60 state parks, forests and recreation areas across Wisconsin. The stickers are required on all motor vehicles stopping in state parks and recreation areas. Some state forest and trail parking areas also require a sticker.
A state trail pass is required for all people age 16 or older biking, in-line skating, horseback riding, cross-country skiing, or off-highway motorcycling on specific state trails. A state trail pass is not required for walking or hiking.
Admission stickers cost is $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for non-residents. If there is more than one vehicle registered to the same household, additional state park stickers are available for $15.50 for residents and $20.50 for non-residents. A senior citizen annual sticker for $13 is available for Wisconsin residents 65 years of age and older. Annual trail passes are $25 for residents and non-residents.
In addition to the park, forest and trail offices and DNR service centers, stickers and trail passes are available over the phone from the DNR call center. Phone customers can call the DNR at 888-936-7463 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Visa and MasterCard are accepted. Customers need to order stickers and passes by Monday, Dec. 16, to receive them for the holidays.
The Friends of Wisconsin State Parks also offers online sales of admission stickers and trail passes with a donation to the statewide friends' group through the organization's website friendswiparks.blogspot.com (exit DNR).
High school students can enter artwork in contest to select the 2021 Wisconsin State Park Sticker
Wisconsin high school students can now submit entries for the 2021 Wisconsin state park sticker design contest. The contest will run through Friday, April 10, 2020. The contest is open to all high school age students (ninth through twelfth grades) attending public, private or parochial schools or home-schooled in Wisconsin. The winning design will be displayed on over 300,000 vehicles.
The design must be the artist's original creation and cannot be copied or duplicated from previously published art, including photographs, clip art or electronic graphic images. Photographs or photo manipulations are not accepted. Contest rules, a design template and entry form are available on the Department of Natural Resources website.
