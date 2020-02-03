More than 100 students are leaving school on Fridays with a backpack full of food.
Milton’s “Weekend Backpack Program” was founded in January 2019 by the One Apple Lunch Bunch and the Milton United Methodist Church. The “Weekend Backpack Program” has been supported by Cargill Nutrition and other local grants and sponsors, and most recently Charter NEX Films and Blessings in a Backpack, a nationwide nonprofit.
Charter Films employees last month packed 800 bags of food to be distributed to Milton School District students in 4K to 8th grade. School district representatives also helped with the event at Charter NEX, 1264 E. High St.
The 800 bags packed on Jan. 16 should support the program for eight weeks.
According to Sherry Rautenberg, social worker for the school district, more than 11 million children in this country are at risk of hunger.
“There are children in our own community who live in food insecure homes,” Rautenberg said. “They are fed during the school week by the school lunch programs. But, we want to make sure every student has nutritional meals over the weekend, too.”
When asked what inspired Charter NEX Films to join efforts with the Lunch Bunch Program, CEO Kathy Bolhous replied, “At Charter NEX, our mission is to Find a Better Way for our products, our customers, and the communities where we operate. By providing financial and hands-on support to Blessings in a Backpack, we’ll help make sure that school-aged children in our communities have the nutrition they need every day to do well in school and thrive.”
Rautenberg added, “We want to make sure these students and their families know there are people in their community who care and want to help. Our goal is for these kids return to school on Monday, able to focus on learning. No child should have to worry about where their next meal will be coming from.”
One Apple Lunch Bunch provides meals each summer weekday for students that may face food insecurity in their homes. Blessings in a Backpack drives communities, individuals and resources to provide food on weekends for elementary students.
