A.B. Lee arrived in Milton in 1868, a year after the death of Joseph Goodrich.
Lee was a free black man born in Charleston, South Carolina, in 1833.
He enlisted in the Massachusetts 54th in February, 1863. The famed 54th was one of the first Northern regiment of back soldiers mustered into the Union Army during the Civil War.
Members of the unit came from 22 states and all walks of life. The exploits of the 54th were dramatized during the 1989 movie “Glory.”
Lee was discharged Aug. 20, 1865. He and his wife migrated west, looking for work and a place to settle. Much of what is known about the Lee’s travel tribulations come from the writings of Ezra Goodrich (the son of Joseph Goodrich, Milton’s founder).
At the time of Lee’s death in 1905, Ezra Goodrich authored a story of Lee that appeared on the front page of the Milton Journal.
“He was in St. Louis, Chicago and many smaller places and finally came to Janesville, Wis.” Goodrich wrote in the April 5, 1905, Milton Journal. “He could not get work as a journeyman as white men objected to working with him and at Janesville his resources were entirely exhausted and want was staring him in the face. He was advised to go to Ezra Goodrich for relief. Mr. Goodrich brought him to Milton and established him in business in 1868, where he has lived since.”
Goodrich often wrote of himself in the third person and authored many of the newspaper’s tributes to the community’s well-known citizens.
The Lee home and harness shop was three doors north of the creamery building on the Goodrich property along what is now South Janesville Street. The creamery building still stands as an apartment building just north of the Milton House Museum.
The Lees had two children, Claudine and Eddie. By 1871, Rose and the children died and are buried in the Milton cemetery.
In 1872, Lee married Mary Hagney, a white woman, in a ceremony in Janesville that was witnessed by Goodrich.
Mary Hagney Lee died January 13, 1873, five days after giving birth to Arthur James Lee.
Three years later, during the nation’s centennial year, A.B. Lee married Amanda Barker, a woman born into slavery in Mississippi in 1847. Born Amanda Johnson, she was 16 years old when she stole away to the Union Army lines in 1863 near Corinth, Mississippi. A year into the war, the Union Army adopted a policy to not return fugitive slaves to their places of bondage. As the army moved through the south on its way to the siege of Vicksburg, it became common for slaves to flee plantations, seeking asylum within the Union lines.
After Arthur Lee had been a widower for the second time for three years and Amanda Barker for two years, the couple married on December 31, 1876. It is unknown how they met.
In the January 9, 1877, Janesville Gazette, the Lee marriage was announced in the following manner among the newspaper’s notes about the village of Milton:
“A.B. Lee, the harness maker, took on himself the matrimonial harness, his mate being a widow lady, Mrs. Barker of Madison. The bride and groom will make this village their home and to them are extended the congratulations and best wishes for future prosperity incident to such events…
“… A.B. Lee’s wife was born in Mississippi and was a former slave, although many persons would suppose that she was a Caucasian, so slight is the mixture of African blood in her veins. The thought that a person with so little African taint should have been as property is horribly revolting and yet there are many in the north today who defend this accursed iniquity and would like to see such people enslaved again.”
The Lees settled into life in the village, raising Arthur James Lee. A.B. Lee ran what appears to have been a successful harness shop business. They involved themselves in the community, A.B. was an active member of the Hamilton Post GAR – the Civil War veteran’s organization – and Amanda was a charter member of the GAR Women’s Relief Corp.
A Sydney advertising clock displayed in the lobby of the Milton House Museum includes a promotion for A.B. Lee’s harness shop.
Lee took ill during the spring of 1905 and died March 31 at his home along what is currently North Janesville Street just north of the Milton House. He was 72.
Amanda Lee was 50 years old at the time of her husband’s death. She did not remarry and continued to be an active member of the community.
To read more Historic Musings, visit historicmusings.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.