Accident hit and run
Farwell Street, Sept. 21, 3:11 p.m.
Accident property damage
Highway 51 and Burma Road, Sept. 20, 10:26 p.m.
Highway 51 and Burma Road, Sept. 20, 10:27 p.m.
Highway 51 and Larson Beach Road, Sept. 20, 3:21 p.m.
Highway 51 and Farwell Street, Sept. 16, 7:11 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire
Erling Avenue, Sept. 20, 10:36 p.m.
Milwaukee Street, Sept. 20, 5:57 p.m.
Autumn Lane, Sept. 21, 2:53 a.m.
Schneider Place, Sept. 18, 5:46 p.m.
Taylor Road, Sept. 20, 8:55 a.m.
Main Street, Sept. 18, 9:46 a.m.
Valley Drive, Sept. 16, 6:14 p.m.
Paulson Road, Sept. 17, 9:58 p.m.
Assist police
Larson Beach Road, Sept. 22, 8:03 p.m.
Hayden Street, Sept. 21, 2:58 a.m.
Osborn Drive, Sept. 18, 7:54 p.m.
Wisconsin Avenue, Sept. 18, 7:36 p.m.
Johnson Road, Sept. 16, 9:18 a.m.
Winnequah Road, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m.
Winnequah Road, Sept. 16, 7:26 p.m.
Larson Beach Road, Sept. 16, 6:45 a.m.
Disturbance
Nordic Lane, Sept 20, 4:14 p.m.
Farwell Street, Sept. 18, 11:25 p.m.
Erling Avenue, Sept. 17, 8:07 p.m.
Fraud
Crestwood Circle, Sept. 16, 8:27 a.m.
OMVWI arrest/intoxicated driver
Highway 51 and Siggelkow Road, Sept. 21, 1:32 a.m.
Repossession
Severson Street, Sept. 20, 9:22 a.m.
Suspicious person
Creamery Road, Sept. 19, 2:25 a.m.
Farwell Street, Sept. 19, 1:57 a.m.
Farwell Street, Sept. 18, 1:42 a.m.
Farwell Street, Sept. 18, 1:32 a.m.
Farwell Street, Sept. 16, 1:01 p.m.
Theft
Pheasant Run, Sept. 22, 8:25 p.m.
Theft retail
Larson Beach Road, Sept. 18, 4:16 p.m.
Traffic stop
Highway 51 and Siggelkow Road, Sept. 22, 11:47 p.m.
Siggelkow Road and Highway 51, Sept. 22, 11:30 p.m.
Siggelkow Road, Sept. 21, 8:49 p.m.
Stoughton Road and Highway 12, Sept. 22, 2:24 a.m.
Marsh Road and Siggelkow Road, Sept. 22, 1:05 a.m.
Siggelkow Road and Highway 51, Sept. 22, 1:16 a.m.
Erling Avenue, Sept. 22, 1:25 a.m.
Triangle Street, Sept. 21, 7:47 p.m.
Voges Road, Sept. 18, 11:12 p.m.
Stoughton Road and Highway 12, Sept. 19, 8:54 p.m.
Burma Road and Highway 51, Sept. 18, 8:52 p.m.
Siggelkow Road and Highway 51, Sept. 19, 12:35 a.m.
Highway 51 and Voges Road, Sept. 19, 8:28 p.m.
Farwell Street, Sept. 19, 10:54 p.m.
Valley Drive, Sept. 19, 5:20 p.m.
Larson Beach Road, Sept. 18, 7:06 p.m.
Valley Drive, Sept. 19, 4:52 p.m.
Farwell Street, Sept. 19, 9:46 a.m.
Farwell Street, Sept. 20, 2:00 a.m.
Farwell Street, Sept. 19, 11:15 p.m.
Broadhead Street, Sept. 19, 7:40 a.m.
Summer Trail Road, Sept. 16, 12:02 p.m.
Highway 51, Sept. 17, 2:53 a.m.
Highway 51 and Dale Road, Sept. 16, 12:24 a.m.
Highway 51 and Dale Road, Sept. 17, 12:08 a.m.
Highway 51, Sept. 17, 11:43 p.m.
Highway 12 and Stoughton Road, Sept. 16, 11:46 p.m.
Siggelkow Road and Highway 51, Sept. 18, 12:05 a.m.
Highway 51 and Voges Road, Sept. 17, 11:46 a.m.
Highway 51 and Siggelkow Road, Sept. 17, 2:30 a.m.
Highway 51 and Siggelkow Road, Sept. 16, 7:45 p.m.
Valley Drive, Sept. 16, 2:18 a.m.
Siggelkow Road, Sept. 17, 12:38 a.m.
Burma Road, Sept. 18, 4:42 a.m.
Anthony Street, Sept. 16, 8:09 a.m.
Voges Road, Sept. 17, 12:51 p.m.
Glenway Drive, Sept. 18, 7:51 a.m.
Burma Road, Sept. 17, 1:35 p.m.
Siggelkow Road, Sept. 16, 11:11 p.m.
Milwaukee Street, Sept. 18, 7:58 a.m.
Exchange Street, Sept. 16, 3:45 p.m.
Autumn Lane, Sept. 16, 12:17 p.m.
Marsh Road, Sept. 17, 7:38 a.m.
Holscher Road, Sept. 17, 8:55 a.m.
Trespass
Taylor Road, Sept. 18, 8:54 a.m.
