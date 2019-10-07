Assist EMS/fire
100 block of Reynolds Street, Oct. 6, 6:13 a.m.
200 block of Main Street, Oct. 6, 9:29 a.m.
Reynolds Street, Oct. 5, 10:18 p.m.
100 block of Woodview Drive, Oct. 5, 4:00 a.m.
800 block of Damascus Trail, Oct. 4, 1:50 p.m.
Reynolds Street, Oct. 2, 2:45 p.m.
300 block of Cottage Grove Road, Oct. 2, 9:24 a.m.
100 block of Coyle Parkway, Oct. 2, 4:01 p.m.
4000 block of Vilas Road, Oct. 1, 8:38 a.m.
100 block of Reynolds Street, Oct. 1, 4:17 p.m.
100 block of Reynold Street, Oct. 1, 7:35 p.m.
Assist K-9
2000 block of Ridge Road, Oct. 3, 10:06 p.m.
Assist police
200 block of Progress Drive, Oct. 6, 9:31 p.m.
Interstate 94, Oct. 6, 8:24 p.m.
100 block of Progress Drive, Oct. 6, 12:06 a.m.
Highway 12 and Highway AB, Oct. 4, 7:31 p.m.
1000 block of Damascus Trail, Oct. 3, 5:12 p.m.
1000 block of McKenna Boulevard, Oct. 3, 7:28 p.m.
4000 block of Willmore Way, Oct. 1, 8:14 p.m.
At large person
2000 block of Door Creek Road, Oct. 3, 11:45 a.m.
800 block of St. John Street, Oct. 1, 11:07 p.m.
Domestic disturbance
800 block of Clover Lane, Oct. 1, 11:42 a.m.
Fraud
300 block of Southing Grange, Sept. 30, 1:59 p.m.
Intoxicated person
100 block of Reynolds Street, Oct. 4, 2:50 p.m.
OMVWI arrest/intoxicated driver
1000 block of Landmark Drive, Oct. 6, 8:26 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle
900 block of Parkview Street, Oct. 6, 1:21 a.m.
200 block of Dentaria Drive, Oct. 6, 7:35 a.m.
500 block of Clearbrooke Terrace, Oct. 5, 6:34 p.m.
2000 block of Coffeytown Road, Oct. 4, 8:14 p.m.
Matt Pass, Oct. 2, 8:59 p.m.
300 block of Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 30, 1:40 a.m.
Theft
100 block of Woodview Drive, Oct. 5, 11:07 a.m.
Traffic arrest
Commerce Parkway, Oct. 4, 4:25 a.m.
Landmark Drive, Oct. 2, 11:11 p.m.
Cottage Grove Road, Oct. 4, 5:01 a.m.
Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 30, 6:52 p.m.
Main Street, Oct. 1, 1:26 a.m.
Main Street, Sept. 30, 11:19 a.m.
School Road, Sept. 30, 4:50 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.