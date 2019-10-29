The Gathering Place is a non-profit senior activity center at 715 Campus St. All ages may participate. A sample of the upcoming activities are listed below. Also see www.gatheringplacemilton.com. To register for programs call 608-868-3500.
Elvis for Christmas
Santa might be the usual guest of honor at Christmas events, but we are going to enjoy Elvis sing Christmas songs both pop and gospel. Once again we will have Alan Graveen here on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 1:30 p.m. When Elvis steps out, you will feel a part of the act. Scarves are handed out to a few lucky guests while they are serenaded. You can sing, scream or even swoon. Song requests are always welcome. At the end of the hour, you will be sad to see “Elvis leave the building.”
Painting with Katie
If you are looking for a fun and easy painting class be sure to sign up for Katie’s fall painting. She uses acrylic paints and a canvas board to help you make a beautiful painting of pumpkins and sunflowers either for yourself or for a gift. Join her on Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. Be sure to sign up soon and there is a cost. Limited space.
Movie—All Mine to Give (1957)
In this fact-based drama set in the 1850s, the Eunsons move from Scotland to the American Midwest, where they live happily and run a successful business — until the untimely deaths of both the father (Cameron Mitchell) and the mother (Glynis Johns) of the family. Now orphaned, the six Eunson kids must fend for themselves. Robbie (Rex Thompson), the oldest, does his best to care for his siblings while he searches for foster parents kind enough to accept such a large family into their home. This is a Drama. It runs for 1 hour and 43 minutes. Not Rated. It will be shown on our large screen on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 1:15 p.m. There is no charge, but a donation is appreciated for popcorn/snacks and beverages.
