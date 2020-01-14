A Milton High School teacher who is retiring after being convicted of defecating in a public park has been on paid leave since Nov. 25, according to school district documents obtained by the Milton Courier.
School district officials declined to discuss the reasons Jeff Churchwell went on paid leave, saying they cannot discuss personnel matters.
His leave will continue until Thursday, which is the date of his retirement, according to Churchwell’s retirement paperwork signed Dec. 11.
Churchwell, 60, Elkhorn, was cited Nov. 14 for disorderly conduct and agreed to pay a $365 fine plus $5,705 in restitution, according to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office reports.
School District Communications and Community Outreach Coordinator Kari Klebba said the district could not say why Churchwell has been on leave because the district is not able to comment on personnel matters.
Churchwell has been using his accrued all-purpose time, Human Resources Director Chris Tukiendorf said.
Churchwell began working for the school district in 1990. His salary at retirement is $73,995.
Holly Nelson, who previously served as the district’s library media specialist, will be taking over Churchwell’s Advanced Placement English classes, according to memo from Klebba. The memo states Nelson is an experienced educator and will provide students “the quality education they deserve and expect from our district.”
The documents were released to Milton Courier on Tuesday in response to an open records request filed by Milton Courier on Dec. 19.
