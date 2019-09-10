CAMBRIDGE — Out of 109 runners at Thursday’s Cam-Rock Invitational, only one —returning state competitor Katelyn Chadwick of Poynette — outraced the Marshall’s Gianna Dugan.
“Gianna is very fit right now and is set to tear it up…” said Marshall head coach Jeff Looze. “I’m trying to rein her in a bit because it’s early in the season. We want her ready for October when things get a bit more serious.”
Chadwick, who finished 18th in Division 3 last season, and Dugan were the only two girls’ runners to break the 20-minute barrier on the day. Dugan’s 19:57.06 was 15 seconds behind Chadwick for the top spot.
For the remainder of both the boys’ and girls’ squads, the Cardinals runners generally remained in a pack for their races.
Finishing behind Dugan in the girls’ race was Erica Dugan in 58th (24:19.67), Haley Horne in 59th (24:20.97), Elizabeth Yanke in 65th (24:52.58) and Jazmin Antonio Reyes in 67th (25:04.81)
For the boys, the pack behind top runner Ethan Jennings was even tighter. Jennings crossed the line in 18:39.22 to finish 32nd out of 104 total runners.
Starting with Justin Grady in 50th place (19:19.58), Marshall took four of the next seven spots. Reece Collins finished 52nd (19:24.16), Logan Kosbau was 54th (19:29.94) and Mason Haberkorn took 56th (19:34.04).
“Pack running is the way to go and is a serious winning strategy. Having five to seven guys to get it done is always the challenge…” added Looze. “The addition of Reece Collins to the team and the return of Kobe Grossman will solidify our top seven.”
Both the boys and girls placed 10th overall out of 14 teams; the boys scored 244 points, while the girls accumulated 251.
UP NEXT
Marshall’s next race is will take place this today, when the Cardinals travel to Shepherds Meadow Golf Course in Poynette for another invitational. Start time in Poynette is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.
