Are there unneeded hazardous chemicals where you work? Any organization that produces 220 lbs. or less of hazardous waste per month or 2,205 lbs. or less per year may be eligible to use the Business Clean Sweep in Rock County on Aug. 24 from 9 to 11 a.m. in Janesville. Advance registration is required.
Find out the cost with a free, no-obligation quote. The deadline for quotes is 5 p.m. on Friday, August 16. Participants pay disposal cost but do not pay vendor mobilization fees. In addition, Rock County businesses using a Rock County drop-off can save up to 50% off disposal cost for ag chemicals while funds last.
Business program information is at the Rock County Clean Sweep website (www.co.rock.wi.us/land-conservation-clean-sweep) or call 608-754-6617 ext. 4758 or e-mail anne.miller@co.rock.wi.us subject “Clean Sweep.”
