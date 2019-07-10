Today, Gov. Tony Evers signed Senate Bill 54, now 2019 Wisconsin Act 15 authored by Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, and Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield.
Act 15 makes common sense changes to allow the Department of Revenue (DOR) to disclose tax liability to a person who is looking to purchase a business or purchase inventory from a business. A constituent of Rep. Loudenbeck’s experienced a situation in which she unknowingly became responsible for the sales tax liability of another business when she purchased their close-out inventory, even though she had no way of knowing the liability existed under current law.
“It is very rewarding to have the opportunity to advance policy ideas of statewide interest that were developed based on real people and stories from the 31st Assembly District. I am very pleased Governor Evers signed this bill into law to prevent what happened to my constituent from happening to someone else,” said Rep. Loudenbeck.
“This issue shows just how convoluted our tax code is. Whenever we have an opportunity to simplify our tax laws we must take advantage. The bill signed today promotes transparency and accountability between sellers and purchasers, while enhances protections for small business owners,” said Sen. Kooyenga.
