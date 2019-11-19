Nov. 25, 2009
“City budget up 2.3 percent.” It wasn’t easy, but the Milton City Council came close to completing a proposed $3.12 million operating budget for 2010 that shows an increase of 2.3%.
“School district may resume 4K discussions.” The discussion of 4-year-old kindergarten by the School District of Milton may be taken up again next year.
Dec. 3, 2009
“Signs may be moved following fatal crash.” Signs alerting drivers to the intersection of old Highway 59 and new, divided Highway 59 may be repositioned following a fatal crash on Nov. 24.
“Mayor Chesmore blasts unions for lack of concessions.” For the past few weeks, Mayor Tom Chesmore has been frustrated with the two unions in the city representing non-administrative police and Department of Public Works employees. By the council meeting, Chesmore’s frustrations had boiled into outright anger over what he said was a “total unwillingness of the unions to give just a little bit.”
“City council passed budget with facility study funding.” It took longer than usual, but the Milton City Council approved a 2010 operating budget of $3.17 million, which is 4% higher. The tax rate will be $6.98 per $1,0000, an increase of 28 cents, or 4.09%. With the economic recession lingering and more residents jobless, non-union city employees agreed to concessions on wages and insurance contributions that reduced the budget by about $11,600.
“City, manufacturer plan Dec. 7 announcement.” Penn Color, a Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of color pigments for plastics and color concentrates, is poised to become the newest industry in Milton’s Crossroads Business Park.
Nov. 23, 1994
“Board changes class rank determination.” Starting with this year’s sophomores, class rank at Milton High School will be determined by grade point average, rather than a total point system.
Dec. 1, 1994
“Student arrested for detonating pipe bomb.” An 18-year-old Milton High School senior was arrested by City of Milton police after allegedly detonating a pipe bomb that rocked an unoccupied high school bathroom.
“Tax levy cut 6%.” The Milton City Council approved the 1995 annual city budget during a public hearing. The budget reduces the city tax levy for the year 6% from last year.
Nov. 20, 1969
“Budget, annexation are approved quietly.” The City of Milton’s $244,000 budget was passed without comment. Not one citizen appeared at the public hearing. Annexation of four separate parcels totaling about 82 acres was approved. The possibilities of cable television service in the city will be reviewed next month.
“Burglars hit bookstore.” About $262 worth of record albums were stolen from the Milton College bookstore, the fifth in a series of thefts.
Milton and Milton Junction Courier
Nov. 10, 1949
“Incorporation records returned.” Records in the Milton Junction village incorporation case were returned from the state supreme court. The matter is now open for further hearings before Circuit Judge Harry S. Fox.
“Fire Department Chief.” Ed Gross was elected chief of the Milton Junction Volunteer fire department. Assistant Chief is Dave Gray.
“Has birthday party.” Mrs. Ted Soergel, Milton Junction, was hostess to 11 children and their mothers Nov. 2 in honor of her son Kenneth’s fourth birthday and the first birthday of her niece, Bonnie Jean Wilson, Palmyra. Refreshments were served from a balloon decorated table and games were played. Kennie and Bonnie Jean received many gifts.
Nov. 17, 1949
“First Eagle Scout award presented in Milton.” Horace Peabody received what is believed to be the first Eagle Scout award ever made in this community. Peabody who is Scoutmaster of Troop 17, was pinned by his wife. The Rev. Elmo Fitz Randolph, pastor of the Milton Seventh Day Baptist church and a member of the Indian Trails Council, Boy Scouts of America, presided over the ceremony.
“Hansel and Gretel” marionette show, high school gymnasium. Presented by Community Little Theatre. Admission is 24 cents for children and 42 cents for adults.
“Thanksgiving foods at their best!” Cinch cake mixes, 17 ounce bags, 38 cents; Snow-Kreem shortening, 3 pound can, 79 cents; pumpkin, 15-ounce can, 10 cents; cranberries, 1 pound, 15 cents. Prices at Martin’s IGA Food Stores.
Special Sunday dinner at Park Cafe: Roast turkey with all the trimmings for $1.25.
Nov. 24, 1949
“Churches plan Union service.” In an effort to observe the Thanksgiving holiday in keeping with the spirit of its founding, the combined churches of Milton and Milton Junction are planning to hold their annual union service Thursday morning at the Milton Junction Methodist church.
“Village case to be studied by referee.” In a memorandum received by attorneys in the matter of the incorporation of the Village of Milton Junction, Judge Harry S. Fox, of the Rock County circuit court, writes that “the matter should be set for immediate trial.” However, because of the crowded state of the court’s trial calendar, “it seems likely that a reference should be ordered.” The objectors filed an affidavit in opposition to the petitioner’s motion for a hearing after the mandate of the Supreme Court reversed the original order of the circuit court and remanded the decision of former Judge Jesse Earle, who ordered a referendum election last year.
