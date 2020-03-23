We will get through this together
The coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19, has dramatically upended life in Dane County, as it has around the world. We are all feeling fear and uncertainty.
As a member of the Dane County Board, my top priority is to do everything the county government can do to fight this deadly virus.
After the first COVID-19 patient in Dane County was quarantined, the county board was briefed on the situation by the director of the county’s Public Health Department. On March 19, the county board held an all-remote meeting using the “GoToMeeting” computer program – the first time in more than 150 years of Dane County government that the full county board met by means other than an in-person meeting. At the March 19 county board meeting, the county board approved a declaration of emergency, as well as other legislative actions responding to the crisis.
The county will face additional challenges over the coming months. One of the main sources of revenue for the county government is the sales tax. If sales tax revenue dramatically declines as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown, the county’s budget situation will present difficult choices. The county executive has announced a hiring freeze for the county government until the full budget effect can be determined.
Meanwhile, the work of our democracy continues. We have held elections during the Civil War (the presidential election of 1864) and World War II (the presidential election of 1944). On April 7, we have an election for Dane County Board, as well as elections for other local offices and a presidential primary. Absentee voting by mail is strongly encouraged. I will be on the ballot, running for reelection to the Dane County Board, and I respectfully ask for your vote so that I can continue to work for you.
Don’t hesitate to email me, or call me at (608) 358-7213, if I can be of assistance or answer any questions you may have.
The path ahead for the county will undoubtedly be a rocky one, but we will get through it together as a community, as we always have.
Tim Kiefer
Dane County Board, District 25
