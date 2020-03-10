The Milton Area Chamber of Commerce, along with its Business Advocacy Committee, will be hosting a community Candidate Forum for the upcoming April election, on Thursday, March 19, at 5:30 p.m.
The forum is open to the public and will be held at Milton City Hall, 710 S. Janesville St.
This forum will be conducted in a question-and-answer format. Questions will be predetermined and asked by forum moderator Stan Stricker.
Questions for consideration can be emailed to execdir@visitmilton.com. As time allows, questions from the audience will be taken.
