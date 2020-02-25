Evansville, Williams Bay and Big Foot will be joining the boys hockey co-op with Milton and Fort Atkinson next season.
The school board OK’ed the co-op Monday evening.
Injuries and sickness left the team with eight players one game this season.
Fort Atkinson this year had one player, but Hammil said they have some in seventh grade.
Without the three additional schools, Director of Athletics and Activities Brian Hammil said the hockey program would have about 15 players.
Having more players will allow for a JV team.
Having only a varsity hockey team isn’t ideal for freshmen, he said adding “I’m worried about safety. I’m also worried about experience.”
Hammil said his focus is not the Division 1 championship but the experience the players have during the 24-game, three-month season.
Three more schools will add eight to 12 boys, bringing the total to the mid-20s.
“That would give us enough for a junior varsity team, which would allow our young kids to stay out and play in a manner they can compete with their own age and skill level.”
That he said is also important for sustaining the program.
Hammil said he plans to schedule 12 JV games.
Practice ice time would not increase because he said, “We’re going to practice them altogether at one time.”
Each school will pay $600 per student athlete (JV or varsity).
Milton’s home ice at this time will continue to be in Stoughton, Hammil said.
Hammil said he’s been asked if Milton would be interested in skating at a new rink at the Janesville mall.
“We’re very much interested in that,” he said, but he added locker room space would be essential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.