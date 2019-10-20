While many factors affect student wellbeing and behavior, there are ways that schools can help. Students who feel seen, supported, included and challenged tend to have better academic and health outcomes. All members of a school community can contribute to a more supportive and inclusive environment through:
• Strong, responsive adult leadership at the district, school, and classroom level
• Having a wide variety of free, readily accessible extracurricular and co-curricular activities that appeal to different types of students, including students with disabilities
• Supportive student programs and organizations. Programs such as Link Crew help students through transitions, while student organizations (e.g., Gay/Straight Alliances (GSA’s) or other supportive student groups) offer opportunities for cultural expression
• Equitable access to rigorous academics that engage and push all students to excel
• Curricula that highlight the positive contributions of scholars, artists, or other historical figures who come from a variety of backgrounds, including any of the high-risk groups highlighted in this report
• Classroom practices and school policies that refrain from implicitly or explicitly targeting, shaming or denigrating any social group
• Access to mental health supports as needed
• Access to general health information and health services
For more resources and ideas, see:
DPI’s Student Services, Prevention and Wellness (SSPW) Team at https://dpi.wi.gov/sspw
DPI’s Special Education Team at https://dpi.wi.gov/sped
DPI’s Equity webpage at https://dpi.wi.gov/rti/equity
Source: Rock County 2019 High School YRBS Results
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.