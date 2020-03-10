My upcoming June birthday will put me just five years away from 80. That’s hard to believe, because I swear my birth certificate says I was born in 1960. Oops, I guess that’s incorrect, since I graduated from MUHS in 1963.
Age is relative. When I was living in Minnesota in the early 1970s, I had a pity party, because I was turning 30. I ran into a fellow parishioner at a drug store and started bemoaning that I was ‘out of my 20s.’ That woman suddenly got a wistful look on her face and quietly sighed, “Oh, to be 60 again.” She was in her late 80s.
I ran across a booklet the other day entitled, “1945 Remember When...” Here are a few fun facts about the year I was born:
A new house cost $4,625, while the average income was $2,390 per year. You could buy a new car for $1,025, a movie ticket for 50 cents, a gallon of gas for 15 cents, and a first-class postage stamp for 3 cents.
You could also buy a loaf of freshly baked bread for 9 cents, one pound of hamburger for 35, a dozen eggs for 22 cents, and a gallon of milk for 62 cents.
Tuition to Harvard University was $420 a year, and the average rent payment was $60 a month.
Some famous people born in 1945 include Bette Midler, Van Morrison, Goldie Hawn, Tom Selleck, Mia Farrow, Eric Clapton, Anne Murray, and Henry Winkler.
In 1945, there were only 5,000 homes in the entire U.S. with TV sets. (We got ours in the 1950s, when I was in grade school.) It’s estimated that more than 120 million homes have TVs today, with many households having more than one.
For the first time, consumers in 1945 could purchase ball point pens, frozen orange juice, and Tuppeware.
In December of 1945, the microwave oven was patented.
World War II ended in 1945. It involved 57 countries, killing a total of 55 million people.
The Detroit Tigers won the 1945 World Series, but both the U.S. Open and the Indianapolis 500 were canceled that year.
The average life expectancy in 1945 was 62.9 years.
The movie, “Going My Way,” won the Academy Award for Best Motion Picture. Bing Crosby won the Best Actor award for that film, and Ingrid Bergman won Best Actress for the movie, “Gaslight.”
Tops songs in 1945 included “Rum and Coca-Cola” by The Andrews Sisters, “Sentimental Journey” by Les Brown and Doris Day, and “Till the End of Time” by Perry Como.
People born between 1925 and 1945 are said to be members of “The Silent Generation.” One theory is that designation arose from the dangers of McCarthyism, making people less willing to speak freely. Another theory is that our generation simply worked hard and ‘kept quiet’ after the devastating years of the Great Depression and World War II.
It’s ironic that I’m part of “The Silent Generation,” since I’ve never been silent for more than a few minutes. (Hubby Fred told me to write “a few seconds.”)
