I find obituaries fascinating, for a number of reasons.
First off, I run across interesting names. I found the ‘obit’ of a 92-year-old woman whose first name was “Walpurga,” but she went by the nickname, “Kitty.”
A 92-year-old Elkhorn resident who died in January was married for over 48 years to a woman named Islamarie Austreng.
One deceased woman’s maiden name was “Turnipseed.” She and her husband obviously liked alliteration, because they named their children Kim, Kay, Kerry, Kris, and Kelly. (The six members of my daughter’s family, plus two dogs, all have names beginning with ‘J.’)
Just a few lines make up some obituaries, while others include almost an entire newspaper column. No matter the length, I find all of them worth reading.
I especially enjoy obituaries that include humorous tidbits.
One recent obituary mentioned the decedent worked for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for 29 years. The obit went on to read, “Or, as Dave liked to joke, ‘I was in prison for 29 years.’ ”
Another recent obituary mentioned that the 76-year-old decedent “had an impressive collection of pajama pants with an equally impressive range in patterns, as well as a healthy collection of baseball caps.” I also smiled while reading the next sentence: “Some would consider Red to be a professional at ‘napping.’ ”
A 58-year-old, former resident of Janesville who died in Indiana enjoyed “hunting, Oreos, beer, Subway, chicken Alfredo, and country music.” He also loved “a peaceful nap and sarcasm.”
Some obituaries include stories of how spouses met.
A woman named Lysbeth, who recently passed at age 89, recalled how she met her future husband at a dance for servicemen. He knew ‘at first sight’ that he was going to marry her and “he began pursing her to make that happen. Lysbeth finally gave in and married her serviceman [in 1952].”
When I read obituaries, especially individuals who lived into their 80s and older, I’m amazed at some of the large families. My own mother had eight siblings, including a brother who died of pneumonia in 1929 at age 10. (Penicillin wasn’t in use yet.)
An 87-year old Janesville resident who died last month was one of 12 children, including a brother who died in infancy. The names give a hint that they weren’t born recently: Eugene, Lawrence, LaVerne, Hubert, Melvin, Merlin, Frank, Lorena, Arvilla, Elinore, Lydia, and Arline. Only Merlin survives.
I’m not well-traveled, but I like reading about people who are.
Mitzi Axtell, wife of the late Parker Pen executive Roger Axtell, died last month at 88. She traveled to far-flung places in China, Africa, and Europe. According to her obit, “For the past 20 years, she would pick a new county or location, and off she would go. Most often without anyone else, finding her way through foreign lands.”
Common threads run through obituaries that stitch our lives together. These include love of family, enjoyment of grandchildren, favorite pastimes, tales of travel, and beloved sport teams. Family memories can be preserved for future generations by writing thoughtful obituaries.
Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele, a native of Milton, who has lived in Minnesota and Iowa, has been writing Sunny Side Up for about 40 years. A graduate of Milton Union High School and Milton College, she has written four books. She has two children, three stepchildren, and a blended family that includes 11 grandkids.
