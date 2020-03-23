As a resident concerned about better monitoring and control of floodwaters I am happy to see Senate Bill 896 introduced today. Many people throughout Rock County have had concerns about high groundwater levels and flood events for the past 6 to 7 years. The newly proposed bill looks to improve stormwater collection, transmission, flow, expanded conservation easements and flood proofing of public and private structures within the 100 year floodplain. Additionally, the bill calls for better preparation of flood insurance studies and updating of floodplain mapping.projects. The bill requires the DNR to allocate 20% of the programs funding for these projects. Given recent climate changes and weather events, it is refreshing to see a proactive approach to problem-solving in our state legislature.
To see more go to docs.legis.wisconsin.gov Be informed, be prepared.
Wes Davis, Janesville.
