After receiving complaints from residents living in their vicinity, the Town of Westport has adopted an ordinance that will regulate short-term rentals in the town.
All five town-board members voted in favor of the regulations.
“The Town Board has determined that it is in the public interest to create (the regulations) in light of recent events in Westport,” the ordinance states, “to protect the character and stability of all areas, especially residential areas within the Town of Westport.”
The ordinance has limited the operation of short-terms rentals to owners and property managers, and requires those who operate the rentals more than 10 nights per year to obtain a license.
Applicants would need to take part in a public hearing prior to their license being granted.
“The Purpose of this (law) is to ensure that the quality of short-term rentals operating within the Town of Westport is adequate,” the code states, “for protecting public health, safety and general welfare.”
It has also mandated that any short-term rental be the primary residence of its owner.
Town Administrator Tom Wilson drafted the ordinance and gathered input from village staff and residents before presenting it to the town’s board of supervisors.
He said the way the ordinance amendment is written makes it easy for short-term rental operators to comply with.
“If they’re already operating,” Wilson said, “all they have to do is say they’re going to comply and send in an application. It’s one page, and very simple. And then they just need to pay an owner’s fee. It’s very simple to comply with. But they will have to go through a public hearing.”
Wilson said the town will notify current short-term rental owners of the new ordinance over the next few weeks and will likely hold its first set of public hearings in September.
The board voted for the law to go into effect on Sept. 17 to allow time for notice to owners.
The Waunakee Village Board has also discussed regulating short term rentals.
Waunakee could adopt Wilson’s ordinance amendment at either its Sept. 3 or Sept. 16 meeting, depending on whether other items are on the agenda for that first meeting, trustees agreed at their Aug. 19 meeting.
Village board members asked how long the permitting process would take for an applicant.
Attorney Brian Kleinmaier said when the board considers the ordinance amendment in September, he will recommend a date for it become effective.
Board members expressed concern for existing Airbnb operators who have guest reservations.
The board will discuss the licensing process further at either the first or second meeting in September.
Roberta Baumann contributed to this story.
