Accident hit and run

Osborn Drive, Sept. 23, 5:48 p.m.

Highway 51 and Terminal Drive, Sept. 23, 6:09 a.m.

Accident property damage

Siggelkow Road and Highway 51, Sept. 27, 11:13 a.m.

Dale Curtin Drive and Highway 51, Sept. 23, 7:56 a.m.

Larson Beach Road, Sept. 23, 11:36 a.m.

Accident with injuries

Siggelkow Road and Highway 51, Sept. 27, 11:26 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire

Farwell Street, Sept. 29, 2:05 a.m.

Marsh Road, Sept. 28, 6:51 p.m.

Stoney Crest Road, Sept. 27, 7:59 a.m.

Anthony Street, Sept. 28, 2:21 a.m.

Chestnut Lane, Sept. 28, 3:06 a.m.

Paulson Road, Sept. 24, 12:27 p.m.

Paulson Road, Sept. 27, 2:58 a.m.

Chestnut Lane, Sept. 23, 10:52 p.m.

Larson Beach Road, Sept. 25, 3:28 p.m.

Linden Parkway, Sept. 26, 8:56 p.m.

Anthony Street, Sept. 23, 6:35 p.m.

Paulson Road, Sept. 23, 2:33 a.m.

Glenway Street, Sept. 23, 6:58 a.m.

Assist K-9

Highway 51, Sept. 24, 9:46 p.m.

Copps Avenue, Sept. 26, 3:19 p.m.

Assist police

Country Walk, Sept. 29, 8:41 a.m.

Lexington Street, Sept. 28, 9:44 p.m.

Taylor Road, Sept. 28, 1:39 a.m.

Broadway Street, Sept. 27, 8:09 p.m.

Broadway Street and Monona Drive, Sept. 24, 6:06 p.m.

Highway 51, Sept. 25, 11:12 a.m.

Bremer Road, Sept. 25, 11:11 a.m.

Black Walnut Drive, Sept. 23, 6:28 p.m.

Owl Creek Drive, Sept. 25, 9:39 p.m.

Broadway Street, Sept. 25, 12:00 a.m.

Highway MN, Sept. 23, 9:43 a.m.

Battery

Terminal Drive, Sept. 27, 12:58 p.m.

Death investigation

Bremer Road, Sept. 25, 10:09 a.m.

Disturbance

Terminal Drive, Sept. 25, 12:26 p.m.

Domestic disturbance

Spartan Drive, Sept. 26, 7:06 p.m.

Spartan Drive, Sept. 26, 4:20 p.m.

Fraud

Waubesa Intermediate School, Sept. 26, 2:51 p.m.

Repossession

Larson Street, Sept. 25, 10:19 p.m.

Road rage

Highway 51 and Voges Road, Sept. 23, 6:10 a.m.

Suspicious vehicle

Taylor Road and Highway 51, Sept. 29, 9:47 p.m.

Black Walnut Drive, Sept. 23, 8:08 p.m.

Theft

Larson Beach Road, Sept. 27, 5:48 p.m.

Traffic stop

Triangle Street, Sept. 29, 10:59 p.m.

Paulson Court and Paulson Road, Sept. 29, 11:51 a.m.

Terminal Drive and Highway 51, Sept. 29, 7:58 p.m.

Highway 51, Sept. 29, 7:17 p.m.

Highway 51 and Siggelkow Road, Sept. 29, 5:02 p.m.

Milwaukee Street, Sept. 28, 1:00 p.m.

Marsh Road and Siggelkow Road, Sept. 28, 5:47 p.m.

Highway 51 and Terminal Drive, Sept. 29, 12:25 a.m.

Highway 51 and Siggelkow Road, Sept. 28, 12:03 p.m.

Peninsula Way, Sept. 27, 8:06 a.m.

Highway 51 and Siggelkow Road, Sept. 27, 4:57 p.m.

Highway 51 and Voges Road, Sept. 27, 4:39 p.m.

Highway 51 and Siggelkow Road, Sept. 27, 4:10 p.m.

Ridge Road, Sept. 27, 8:19 a.m.

Johnson Street, Sept. 25, 7:47 a.m.

Marsh Road and Siggelkow Road, Sept. 23, 7:34 p.m.

Highway 51 and Voges Road, Sept. 24, 3:41 a.m.

Highway 51 and Siggelkow Road, Sept. 24, 12:28 p.m.

Farwell Street, Sept. 23, 6:26 p.m.

Burma Road, Sept. 23, 6:43 p.m.

Valley Drive, Sept. 25, 7:24 a.m.

Holscher Road, Sept. 24, 8:01 a.m.

Siggelkow Road, Sept. 23, 7:52 p.m.

Voges Road, Sept. 23, 8:09 p.m.

Voges Road, Sept. 23, 1:10 a.m.

Highway 51 and Exchange Street, Sept. 23, 12:15 a.m.

Perrot Place, Sept. 23, 1:36 p.m.

Lexington Street, Sept. 23, 12:02 a.m.

