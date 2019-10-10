Accident hit and run
Osborn Drive, Sept. 23, 5:48 p.m.
Highway 51 and Terminal Drive, Sept. 23, 6:09 a.m.
Accident property damage
Siggelkow Road and Highway 51, Sept. 27, 11:13 a.m.
Dale Curtin Drive and Highway 51, Sept. 23, 7:56 a.m.
Larson Beach Road, Sept. 23, 11:36 a.m.
Accident with injuries
Siggelkow Road and Highway 51, Sept. 27, 11:26 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire
Farwell Street, Sept. 29, 2:05 a.m.
Marsh Road, Sept. 28, 6:51 p.m.
Stoney Crest Road, Sept. 27, 7:59 a.m.
Anthony Street, Sept. 28, 2:21 a.m.
Chestnut Lane, Sept. 28, 3:06 a.m.
Paulson Road, Sept. 24, 12:27 p.m.
Paulson Road, Sept. 27, 2:58 a.m.
Chestnut Lane, Sept. 23, 10:52 p.m.
Larson Beach Road, Sept. 25, 3:28 p.m.
Linden Parkway, Sept. 26, 8:56 p.m.
Anthony Street, Sept. 23, 6:35 p.m.
Paulson Road, Sept. 23, 2:33 a.m.
Glenway Street, Sept. 23, 6:58 a.m.
Assist K-9
Highway 51, Sept. 24, 9:46 p.m.
Copps Avenue, Sept. 26, 3:19 p.m.
Assist police
Country Walk, Sept. 29, 8:41 a.m.
Lexington Street, Sept. 28, 9:44 p.m.
Taylor Road, Sept. 28, 1:39 a.m.
Broadway Street, Sept. 27, 8:09 p.m.
Broadway Street and Monona Drive, Sept. 24, 6:06 p.m.
Highway 51, Sept. 25, 11:12 a.m.
Bremer Road, Sept. 25, 11:11 a.m.
Black Walnut Drive, Sept. 23, 6:28 p.m.
Owl Creek Drive, Sept. 25, 9:39 p.m.
Broadway Street, Sept. 25, 12:00 a.m.
Highway MN, Sept. 23, 9:43 a.m.
Battery
Terminal Drive, Sept. 27, 12:58 p.m.
Death investigation
Bremer Road, Sept. 25, 10:09 a.m.
Disturbance
Terminal Drive, Sept. 25, 12:26 p.m.
Domestic disturbance
Spartan Drive, Sept. 26, 7:06 p.m.
Spartan Drive, Sept. 26, 4:20 p.m.
Fraud
Waubesa Intermediate School, Sept. 26, 2:51 p.m.
Repossession
Larson Street, Sept. 25, 10:19 p.m.
Road rage
Highway 51 and Voges Road, Sept. 23, 6:10 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle
Taylor Road and Highway 51, Sept. 29, 9:47 p.m.
Black Walnut Drive, Sept. 23, 8:08 p.m.
Theft
Larson Beach Road, Sept. 27, 5:48 p.m.
Traffic stop
Triangle Street, Sept. 29, 10:59 p.m.
Paulson Court and Paulson Road, Sept. 29, 11:51 a.m.
Terminal Drive and Highway 51, Sept. 29, 7:58 p.m.
Highway 51, Sept. 29, 7:17 p.m.
Highway 51 and Siggelkow Road, Sept. 29, 5:02 p.m.
Milwaukee Street, Sept. 28, 1:00 p.m.
Marsh Road and Siggelkow Road, Sept. 28, 5:47 p.m.
Highway 51 and Terminal Drive, Sept. 29, 12:25 a.m.
Highway 51 and Siggelkow Road, Sept. 28, 12:03 p.m.
Peninsula Way, Sept. 27, 8:06 a.m.
Highway 51 and Siggelkow Road, Sept. 27, 4:57 p.m.
Highway 51 and Voges Road, Sept. 27, 4:39 p.m.
Highway 51 and Siggelkow Road, Sept. 27, 4:10 p.m.
Ridge Road, Sept. 27, 8:19 a.m.
Johnson Street, Sept. 25, 7:47 a.m.
Marsh Road and Siggelkow Road, Sept. 23, 7:34 p.m.
Highway 51 and Voges Road, Sept. 24, 3:41 a.m.
Highway 51 and Siggelkow Road, Sept. 24, 12:28 p.m.
Farwell Street, Sept. 23, 6:26 p.m.
Burma Road, Sept. 23, 6:43 p.m.
Valley Drive, Sept. 25, 7:24 a.m.
Holscher Road, Sept. 24, 8:01 a.m.
Siggelkow Road, Sept. 23, 7:52 p.m.
Voges Road, Sept. 23, 8:09 p.m.
Voges Road, Sept. 23, 1:10 a.m.
Highway 51 and Exchange Street, Sept. 23, 12:15 a.m.
Perrot Place, Sept. 23, 1:36 p.m.
Lexington Street, Sept. 23, 12:02 a.m.
