For the third year in a row familiar faces faced off in the Mens Open final of the 2019 Prairie Athletic Club (PAC) Doubles Racquetball Tournament, sponsored by West Prairie Dental. For the first time in three tries, Dan Thompson and Alex Korenic took the Gold.
Thompson and Korenic, who won their first crown in 2016, took out two-time defending champs Tracy Chynoweth and Adam Reierson 10-15, 15-8, 11-4.
Reierson rolled in game one with Chynoweth rolling his patented pinch shots to help the cause before Korenic and Thompson picked up the pace to win the last two games. Chynoweth/Reierson took out Jamie Arnold and Jeff McGee in a semi-final, while Korenic/Thompson stopped Alex Filter and Michael Fredenberg in the other semi-final.
Thompson put his name on the winner’s plaque twice this weekend, teaming with Jesi Haak to win the Mixed Open title, in a fabulous 11-10 tie-breaker. It was Haak’s sixth Mixed Open title in the last seven years and eighth overall. It was Thompson’s first Mixed Open title.
In addition to Thompson, both Haak and Joel Peterson won a pair of titles. Haak and Pam Klein won the Womens Open title as for the first time in four years there were enough teams for a draw.
Peterson and Nick Uebelacker won Mens A, while Joel teamed with his son Kane to take the biggest draw of the weekend, Hi/Lo doubles.
Participation in the 2019 Club Doubles tourney was up from 2018, a good sign for racquetball at the PAC.
Complete results of the tournament are listed below.
2018 PAC Club Doubles Racquetball Tournament
Men’s Open – 1, Alex Korenic/Dan Thompson; 2, Tracy Chynoweth/Adam Reierson; Consolation, Jim Gariti/Larry Hess.
Men’s AA – 1, Gregg Breese/Andrew Klein; 2, Andy Thompson/Keith Holmes; Consolation, Pete Simon/Dwayne Schernecker.
Men’s A – 1, Nick Uebelacker/Joel Peterson; 2, Tony Steffen/Jamie Jones; Consolation, Scott Kugler/Mark Schneider.
B/C – 1, Bruce Thompson/Jayme Zander; 2, Tara Monthie/Rachel Jackson; Consolation, Brittany Olson/Taylor Kolman.
All-Age Open – 1, Tracy Chynoweth/Jason Ostrenga; 2, Adam Rogers/Michael Fredenberg.
All-Age A – 1, Jess Krueger/Adam Rogers; 2, Tony Steffen/Jamie Jones; Consolation, Scott Kugler/Mark Schneider.
Centurion Open – 1, Jamie Arnold/Jeff McGee; 2, Jim Gariti/Larry Hess.
Womens Open – 1, Jesi Haak/Pam Klein; 2, Becky Denniston/Jess Krueger
Mixed Open – 1, Jesi Haak/Dan Thompson; 2, Alex Korenic/Pam Klein; Consolation, Becky Denniston/Jason Ostrenga.
Coed A/B – 1, Mike Lawton/Donna Wilson; 2, Angie Adler/Ken Gieschen; Consolation, Larry Jansen/Nicole Suchomel.
Hi/Lo – 1, Kane Peterson/Joel Peterson; 2, Adam Rogers/Rachel Jackson; Consolation, Jim Gariti/Taylor Kolman.
