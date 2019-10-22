When my father was still alive, he would go for coffee in the morning in Milton. Quite often, someone who read my Courier column would say, “Hey, Bob, that really didn't happen to your daughter, did it?” Dad invariably replied, “Sorry to say, it did.”
I've always claimed my columns are 90 percent fact and 10 percent hyperbole. That means when I write, “I ate 40 fried eggs,” I actually ate only 20.
I have a sneaky suspicion that many of my readers (both of them) still think I make up a lot of what I write. So, I'm making a proactive statement here, emphasizing that the following actually happened recently:
The afternoon started normal enough. I stopped at a local store to purchase several items and ended up at a self-checkout register, which I try to avoid whenever possible. After the clerk helped me determine the price of some veggies, I returned to my car and loaded my shopping bags into the trunk. On my way to the bank, I reached into my purse to grab my billfold. It wasn't there.
I pulled over and did a thorough search of my purse. I then searched my car's trunk and under the seats. No luck.
I phoned the store, and a clerk said someone had turned in a black billfold; however, mine was brown. The sinking feeling in my stomach suddenly sank deeper.
I hurried back to the store and went to the same self-checkout area. The same clerk was there, and helped me look for my billfold. No luck again. I gave her my name and phone number and headed back to my car.
Walking through the large parking lot, it was like I was on a billfold safari, frantically searching hither and yon. My billfold contained no money, but it did house important items like my credit cards, checkbook, bank debit card, and driver's license. I even searched 'the jungle' of nearby grocery carts.
I eventually decided to head to my left and search some distant parking stalls and carts before giving up. That's when a stranger approached me. She noticed my Milton T-shirt and remarked she was from Milton. [I don't remember her name. Drats! I wanted to thank her publicly.]
“Mrs. X” noticed my wandering behavior, so I explained what I was doing. As we talked, my eyes drifted over her left shoulder. Something was way underneath a car parked in the second row behind her. Walking toward it, my heart skipped a beat. It was my billfold!
I crawled under the car (wearing white jeans) to retrieve it, then exited by rolling onto my back. I looked skyward and said, “Thank you, Lord,” as Mrs. X helped me up.
“You stopping to chat was destiny!” I gushed. “Thank you!”
I reentered the store to tell the clerk I found my billfold. She was on her break, so I asked the replacement clerk to give her my message. “By the way, what's that clerk's name?” I asked. The 'new' clerk smiled and replied, “Destiny.”
Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele, a native Miltonian who has lived in Minnesota and Iowa, has been writing Sunny Side Up for about 40 years.
A graduate of Milton Union High School and Milton College, she has written four books. She has two children, three stepchildren, and a blended family of 11 grandkids.
