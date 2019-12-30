Girl Scout achieves silver award with community project
Babysitters looking to entertain young children will benefit from the new Sitter Sacks available at the Milton Public Library.
Altogether there are eight Sitter Sacks with different themes: Spanish, Dr. Seuss, protective services, birds and balance, construction, “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie,” good night, and dinosaurs.
Appropriate for children in preschool and early elementary school, each sack contains three books and one toy.
The Sitter Sacks are Silver Award Girl Scout project of Erin Blankenheim-Villarreal, 13, daughter of Megan Blankenheim-Villarreal and Jeremiah Villarreal of Milton.
A seventh-grader at Milton Middle School, Erin, a cadette, has been in Girl Scouts since she was in kindergarten. She is a member of troops 2434 and 2469.
“When I was younger, I had a babysitter who would always bring over books and a new game when she came over,” she said. “Hence, the name Sitter Sacks.”
Before living in Milton, the public library she went to had book bags like the Sitter Sacks.
Dr. Seuss and “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” were books Erin enjoyed when she was younger.
Protective services was chosen because every year Erin goes to a protective services Girl Scouts camp.
“That has been a big part of my life,” said Erin, who hopes to work in the medical field.
The construction theme was inspired by a new Girl Scouts construction camp.
Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center located in rural Milton sponsored funds for the bird-themed Sitter Sack. Book titles included are “Little Owl’s Night,” “Little Owl’s Day,” and “The Eagles are Back.”
Hoo’s Woods Director Dianne Moller and Hush, a barn owl, joined Erin for her presentation on Saturday. Hush is an education bird and captive-bred for education. Moller, with her screech owls Bill and Ted, met Erin at a food truck library held at the library. Moller said she herself had learned a lot about birds by reading books.
The Silver Award is the second highest award a Girl Scout can achieve. Erin said the project, which required council approval, included fundraising and she worked on the project for 50 hours. The award is presented as a silver pin. The highest the Gold Award. When Erin is a high school senior, she plans to do a Gold Award project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.