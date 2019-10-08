Milton High School Red Hawks Danielle Martin, senior, Chloe Martin, sophomore, and Jonathan Martin, grade six, recently competed at the Wisconsin 4-H State Horse Show & Expo at State Fair Park in Milwaukee, Sept. 13-15 representing Rock County.
The riders and their horses brought home several Championships, Reserves and Top Tens to Milton. Danielle and her horse, “TCF Psydekick,” won a Reserve Championship and five Top Tens in riding classes as well as a Championship and four more Top Tens in educational projects.
Chloe and her horse, “Bat Masterson H,” won three State Championships, one of which was the largest class of the show comprised of 43 horses. She also won a Reserve Champion and two Top Tens in riding as well as three more Top Tens in educational entries.
Jonathan earned a Reserve Champion and a Top Ten in educational entries.
The girls shared a sister victory in Saddleseat Showmanship winning Grand and Reserve out of 22 horses. They both show Arabian geldings and show all three seats – Saddleseat, huntseat and western which is quite unusual and requires a lot of versatility and skill by both the horse and rider.
Wisconsin State 4-H Horse Expo attracted 430 horses and riders from around the state this year. An exhibitor is limited to 7 classes, can only show one horse and must be grades 6-13 to ride at State. Educational projects range from horse judging to photography to vet science to art. Riders must qualify at their county show to compete at State. In addition, Danielle and Chloe have recently been awarded their high school athlete achievement award for the third year in a row from the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF), the governing body for recognized shows like Arabian breed shows, all the way up to the Olympics.
