From the conclusion of a speech by City of Milton Mayor Anissa Welch on Veterans Day at city hall.
In short, veterans make our communities better. They are our heroes and sheroes, forever humble and dedicated.
And while we set aside November 11th as a special day to honor and remember our veterans, we should continuously endeavor to serve our veterans and their families as well as they have served their nation. For it is a cost-blood, sweat, and sacrifice that has produced and protected the greatest nation on earth. Unfortunately, not all the men and women how have allowed us to be safe in our homes, have homes themselves. It is tragic that 23 percent of the homeless population in America is veterans, 89 percent of those were honorably discharged and 47 percent served during the Vietnam War. Remember, the war does not stop when the flag is raised on foreign soil or on enemy territories because the fight continues. We are all in this together.
Veterans, be proud of your service, know that what you have accomplished and what you have seen, experienced, and done in your lifetime, the average person may never understand. For all of you here, respect what the veterans have done for us. They have fought to uphold the ideals of America’s countrymen and women. “This would not be the land of the free, if it had not also been the home of the brave”
God bless our veterans and their families, God bless you all for being here and God Bless The United States of America.
