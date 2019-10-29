For 26 years Operation Christmas Child has been sending gift-filled shoe boxes to hurting and poor children around the world. Hundreds of millions of shoeboxes have been delivered to boys and girls around the world over the years.
2019 also marks the 16th year that The Connecting Church – Milton Seventh Day Baptist has been involved with this project. Last year, over 200 shoeboxes were packed and were sent to Gabon and Mongolia.
This year’s packing party, open to the public, will be on Nov. 9 from 3-5 p.m.
Shoeboxes and gifts provided.
Games, video and snack for the kids at 4 p.m.
If you wish to help financially, $9 per shoebox is needed for delivery.
If you have questions, go to http://theconnecting.church/occ, call the church at 608-868-2741 or email churchoffice@miltonsdb.org
For more information on Operation Christmas Child, go to http://samaritanspurse.org/occ
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.