I’ve always loved the Christmas season, both as a celebration of Christ’s birth and as a great family time.
When our two children were younger, we traveled a lot in the days leading up to Christmas. We almost always journeyed by car, when the road systems weren’t as highly developed as today, and speed limits above 55 were unheard of. Also, there were no iPads or vehicle TVs to help kids pass the time.
When our children were very young, Christmas travel included ‘things’ like diaper bags, jars of baby food, baby bottles, 20 matching pacifiers, and 5,000 changes of clothes. Much to my chagrin, trips to far-flung places also involved not-so-nice ‘surprises.’
One year, driving from Minnesota to Milton to visit my parents, our firstborn developed an unexpected case of diarrhea. There were no changing tables in roadside restrooms or gas stations back then, which made it a real challenge to get ‘the kid’ cleaned up and back into unsoiled clothing.
One Christmas, we drove from Iowa to Nebraska to spend Christmas with the Lippincott family. The stomach flu was going around, so we tossed a large, plastic pail into our car if the kids needed to use it.
As it turned out, no one got sick except yours truly. I spent 90 percent of the trip with my face buried in that pail. Once we arrived at our destination, it seemed to take forever to get my land legs back. Meanwhile, I had to avoid close contact with everyone until I felt better.
The Christmas after my first husband [Denny Lippincott] died, I took our children to a Lippincott gathering in an Illinois farmhouse. A winter storm had knocked out their furnace. Without heat, we bundled up as best we could in an effort to stave off indoor frostbite. If any of us had fallen, we couldn’t have gotten back on our feet without help. Sort of like Ralphie’s brother, Randy, in the movie, “A Christmas Story.”
Nowadays, I still try to join relatives for Christmas, along with my current hubby, Fred. I usually travel with no young children in a car that has built-in roadmaps, on highways with speed limits up to 75 mph.
This past December, we drove to Minnesota to spend Christmas with the expanded Lippincott clan. We arrived at our hotel on December 22, but left Christmas morning to join a Wuerthele gathering at Fred’s sister’s house in Janesville later in the day.
Now, it’s off to another Wuerthele gathering, this one in southeastern Michigan, post-Christmas.
These past few weeks felt like, “If it’s Sunday, we must be in San Francisco; if it’s Tuesday, we must be in Topeka.”
Holiday travel can often be hectic and stressful, but I firmly believe the positive aspects totally outweigh the negative ones. Fred and I agree that family gatherings, for whatever reason, are become more, not less, important as all of us age.
Wishing all of my readers (both of you), a belated “Merry Christmas” and “Happy New Year.”
Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele, a native Miltonian who has lived in Minnesota and Iowa, has been writing Sunny Side Up for about 40 years.
A graduate of Milton Union High School and Milton College, she has written four books. She has two children, three stepchildren, and a blended family of 11 grandkids.
