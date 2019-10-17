The Lake Mills City Council approved a sewer user rate increase of about $2 per month Tuesday, Oct. 15.
“The sewer was a large part of the debt for Mulberry and South Main street projects,” Wilke said. “Historically once we have those projects installed and we know what our debt is going to be we come back to you with a new rate to cover those costs.”
According to a letter from Strand Associates, who conducted the analysis, in 2018 the rate generated $1,692,332 based on 150,744,000 gallons and about 3,313 customers.
The rates for a typical user with a 3/4-inch meter and 50,000 gallons per year of usage will increase by approximately 4%, or about $2 per month.
The council once again tabled a resolution Oct. 15 for the Faville Park walkway.
The council decided it may be better to extend the sidewalk along Tyranena Park Road instead of doing a sidewalk from the residences behind the park, which would cost either $25,000 or $64,000 depending on what the council would choose to do. The $25,000 option does the east end of the park. The $64,000 option would take the walkway from East Mills to Brewster.
“It looks like the more expensive one would benefit a lot more users of the park though,” commented Vickie Schmidt.
“Absolutely. If you remember my memo on the four most important sidewalks in the city this was one of them,” Wilke said.
“I see a lot of people pushing baby carriages, just right on the side of the road,” said Mike Foster, council vice president. “I think it will be a lot more than that when families start moving into the apartments across from Brewster.”
“I would like to see what the Parks Department says about putting in the full sidewalk up on the roadway instead of pushing this through. I just think it would be a better use of funds instead of paving behind the houses,” Foster said. “I don’t think there is a humongous need to have the sidewalk running through the park.”
The resolution will go back to the Parks Department.
In other business the council:
— Had a second reading of an ordinance for amending the parking on Main Street ordinance.
— Had the second reading for the Untz annexation.
— Had the second reading of the general fund and capital budgets.
