COTTAGE GROVE — Sophomore Zach Huffman and junior Jack Nikolay each finished in the top five for the Deerfield/Cambridge boys cross country team as it took first place at the Dana Waddell Invitational hosted by Marshall at McCarthy Park on Tuesday.
Deerfield/Cambridge scored 41 points to win the meet.
Huffman took second place and completed the race in 16 minutes, 50.42 seconds. He trailed Pablito Schulz of Wisconsin Dells who completed the race in a time of 16:43.26.
Nikolay completed the race in a time of 16:55.08. He took fourth place, trailing Schulz, Huffman and Trenten Zahn of Whitewater.
On the girls side, Olivia Williams led the Deerfield/Cambridge girls with a 16th-place finish, clocking in at 21:53.98. Lake Mills senior Stacie Dressel won the race in a time of 19:15.56.
Dressel and the L-Cats placed second out of 12 teams with 70 points. Wisconsin Dells won with 65. Deerfield/Cambridge placed ninth with 166 points.
Senior Megan Bolger came in 24th place with a time of 22:46.74 to record the second-best performance for Deerfield/Cambridge.
As the Deerfield/Cambridge boys keep their sights set on their goal of making it to state, the next step is to have its No. 3 through 7 runners incrementally improve. Deerfield/Cambridge coach Matt Polzin indicated there are two priorities for the team.
The first is to have junior Austin Trewyn-Colvin begin to close the gap on sophomore teammate Makhai Navarro. Trewyn-Colvin took 12th place and finished in a time of 17:48.58. Navarro (17:26.94) finished in 9th place.
"We know Austin can run up there with (Navarro) because he was a state qualifier in track last year," Polzin said.
The second priority is to have their sixth and seventh runners, freshman Kalob Kimmel and junior Liam Brown, run with No. 5 Jonathan Jones. At the Dana Waddell, Jones took 17th place with a time of 18:04.42 while Kimmel (18:44.27) took 23rd and Brown (19:09.52) took 35th.
"Part of it is having the time to gain the confidence to run at that pace," Polzin said. "It doesn’t always translate from practice, so it takes time and experience running races. The nice thing is that in theory nothing counts until conference or sectionals. It’s not like other sports where there’s seeding or anything like that, so we can tell a kid to go out and run a certain type of race (on an experimental basis).
"Some of these meets we’re asking them to try different things and if it fails that’s on us as coaches."
For the girls, Polzin sees a different developmental process. The Dana Waddell Invitational gave the team an indication of how close they are to Marshall and other teams from the top half of the Capitol South. Polzin said Marshall, which took fourth place at the meet on Tuesday, was too talented for the Deerfield/Cambridge team to catch.
"We could definitely find ourselves in that upper half of the conference when we get to the conference meet," Polzin said.
Part of the goal-setting that goes on once they get to that point is individual based. For Williams and Bolger, that means pushing themselves for all-conference recognition.
"At Marshall, you recognize a lot of the kids and picking out the runners and try to stick with them," Polzin said. "You try to pick someone who is usually a little bit ahead of them and is a realistic target for you. … A lot of times, these kids know who some of the kids are better than I do."
Deerfield/Cambridge will compete in an invitational Saturday, Sept. 28, at Lake Breeze Golf Club at 9 a.m.
