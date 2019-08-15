Doundrins Distilling owners were granted a conditional use permit that will allow them to open a tasting room at their manufacturing facility at 300 Progress Drive.
The Cottage Grove Village Board voted Aug. 5 to approve their application. Ryan Lovejoy and Nick and Abby Abramovich are the owners of Doundrins Distillery, which opened Dec. 1, 2018.
A date for the opening of the tasting room has not been announced.
Erin Ruth, village planner, said a distillery is allowed a tasting room not to exceed 25 percent of its total space. The proposed 896-square-foot tasting room totals about 27.7 percent of its total space, so owners sought a conditional use permit to operate the tasting room as an indoor commercial entertainment land use.
Ruth said the owners worked on variations of the plan that would comply with the 25 percent limitation but were not satisfied with the results.
A typical liquor license is not required if the manufacturing license is in place. That said, it is the understanding of village staff the owners may seek a liquor license for sale of beer in the future.
When open, the tasting room will operate from 5-9 p.m.
Currently, Doundrins Distilling produces aromatic bitters and immature brandy. Other products will be created over time.
