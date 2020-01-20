Comments on a proposed town of Harmony sex offender residency ordinance will be heard during a public hearing 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the town hall. The town board meeting will follow the public hearing and it is possible the ordinance will be approved at that time. Harmony Town Hall is located at 440 N Highway 14, Janesville.
Visit the town’s website at www.townofharmony.com for a complete agenda and to review the proposed ordinance.
The first draft of an ordinance policing the placement of sex offenders in the town of Harmony was presented at a meeting of the town’s board on Jan. 13.
The issue arose last month after town leaders learned multiple sex offenders were living in the former Pine Tree Inn at 4544 W. Highway 14, Janesville.
The facility is run by the Jessie Crawford Recovery Center. The organization’s website says the building serves as a recovery center for people with mental health and substance abuse issues.
Under the proposed ordinance, offenders would be prohibited from both regular and full-time residency within 1,500 feet of schools, public parks, licensed day cares, libraries, playgrounds, pools, churches and other areas frequented by children, consistent with state law.
If an offender had established residence prior to the passing of the ordinance, a disqualifying site was built after the offender’s residency was established or the offender is a child living with an adult, the ordinance would not apply, the draft reads.
Out-of-county violators would be policed closely under the ordinance.
The ordinance would deny an offender residency within town boundaries unless he or she was a resident of Rock County at the time of his or her most recent conviction. Nonresident offenders could only be placed in the town if he or she is living with a family member who is a Rock County resident.
Violations of the ordinance would result in fines between $200 and $500 and prosecution fees for each violation.
While changes to the ordinance are likely, Town Attorney Michael Oellerich told the town board having an ordinance gives them somewhere to begin.
“It’s the first, best step that we can take,” he said.
The board said the Pine Tree Inn housed four sex offenders as of a few weeks ago and does not meet state statutes because there is a church that wasn’t specified during the meeting within 1,500 feet of the former motel. The properties are approximately 1,278 feet apart, town clerk Tim Tollefson said.
Board President Jeff Klenz said the motel’s current use violates the property’s original conditional use permit. The board is working with the residents and facility director on resolving the issues.
