The School District of Milton board of education unanimously approved the second design phase for the district’s four elementary schools and the first design phase for the middle school. The school board met Monday evening in the Milton High School library.
The school board unanimously approved the design development phase for Milton East Elementary, Milton West Elementary, Consolidated Elementary, and Harmony Elementary and authorized PRA to begin the construction documents phase.
The design development phase collects the results from the schematic design phase (outside walls) and expands that. It includes not only the outside walls, but inside walls, material selection and systems design.
Elementary school projects are on budget, said Scott Kramer, managing partner with Plunkett Raysich Architects.
Dan Swanson, JP Cullen vice president of estimating and work procurement, specified the budget is $9,766,766.
Last week site plans the City of Milton approved for East and West.
Once the construction documents phase is approved JP Cullen will solicit official bids for the construction phase of the project.
With board approval, the Design Development schedule and phasing of the elementary schools:
Sept. 13: Completion of the Construction Document Phase
Sept. 14: Submit for plan exam
Sept 16 – Oct. 1: Bidding
Oct. 14: Start of construction
Aug. 1, 2020: Substantial completion
Aug. 14, 2020: Owner occupancy
MIDDLE SCHOOL
The school board also unanimously approved the schematic design for Milton Middle School and authorized PRA to begin the design development phase.
Schematic design determines the size and placement of the additions. It includes square footage, location, and footprint.
Kramer said the multi-purpose room is being designed to potentially be expanded to a full gym.
Project: Middle school
Cost: About $7 million
Renovation: 10,610 gross square feet
Renovation includes: Existing choir and weight room renovated to expand weight room. Existing kitchen, cafeteria, music office and music storage renovated into new kitchen. Expanded cafeteria to seat 300+ students. Six smaller classrooms renovated into three larger classrooms. Two office spaces renovated into one small special education classroom.
Addition: 21,805 GSF
Addition includes: A set of student toilet rooms, one special education classroom, four science rooms, choir room, band room, music office, music library storage, five practice rooms, and a multipurpose room.
Schedule and phasing:
Oct. 11: Completion of design development phase
Feb. 7, 2020: Completion of construction document phase
Feb. 10, 2020: Submit for Plan Exam
Feb. 11 – March 3, 2020: Bidding
March 16, 2020: Start of construction – Addition
Dec. 30, 2020: Substantial completion – Addition
Jan. 15, 2021: Owner occupancy – Addition
Jan. 18, 2021: Start of construction — Renovation
July 30, 2021: Substantial completion — Renovation
Aug. 13, 2021: Owner occupancy – Renovation
High school project update
With regard to the high school project, Kramer said, “We’re actually a little bit behind because we’re actually spending more time in the early phases to make sure we get things right.”
He said Mike Huffman of Huffman Facility Development, the school district’s owner’s rep, challenged the design team and shared his ideas.
The result was what Kramer called a hybrid of what was presented before the referendum.
Originally the old pool space was going to become gymnastics area, Kramer said, “but we were having a little bit of trouble organizing this building.”
Specifically, he said that was the case with regard to wayfinding and a main entrance.
“If we were to take that old pool and create a second commons for the building, it solves a lot of different problems,” Kramer said. “No. 1, it gives us additional seating for the commons.”
Second, he said it allows a new main entrance for all events.
The pool then moves from the front to the back.
The original plan had a two-level lobby, mainly for the pool.
“We were able to capture that square footage that was lobby space and put that into the new multipurpose room, allowing us to repurpose the existing pool area as a new commons,” Kramer said.
Moving gymnastics to the current auxiliary gym allows the entire competition gym to be located in the addition, separated by a folding wall. That provides more utilization at all times for that gym.
“You could use the gymnastics area and the competition gym at the same time,” he said, adding that’s a more creative use of the same square footage.
The competition gym seating comes into the auxiliary gym, which is 22-23 feet high. The competition gym is 25-30 feet high. The competition court space would be within the higher space. Subsequently, Kramer said the aesthetic look is going to suffer based on seating on one side.
Upstairs the weight room can be expanded above health rooms and concessions area.
The wrestling room would move to the current gymnastics area.
“We have the entire athletic program centralized there,” high school Principal Jeremey Bilhorn said. “For phy ed, this gives us ample space, it creates a health classroom. It expands weight room and fitness area. That was a need we’re able to capture by looking at that space differently.”
Kramer told board members he wanted to make sure they were on board before they went further. At Monday’s meeting the high school was listed as an update, not an action item.
Each of the options being looked at is about the same cost, Kramer said.
Building and Grounds Director Stephen Schantz said a community open house will be held Aug. 28 and possible approval of schematic design in mid-September.
