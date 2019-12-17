My theory is that I was born without a sense of direction. Because of this rather common birth defect, I'm amazed I actually found my way out of my mother's birth canal.
In 1992, American author John Gray came out with a book titled, “Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus.” At the age of 74, I'm finally publicly admitting that I'm from Mars, because I couldn't find Venus in spite of the wonderfully detailed, intergalactic map at my disposal. Which, of course, I never was able to properly refold, no matter how hard I tried.
I'm not sure about the "find-my-way-around" gene regarding my sister, Jean, but my brother, Jim, is as directionally challenged as I am.
Many years ago, Jim and his then wife, Leanne, joined me on a fishing excursion at our cousin's Canadian resort. If it wasn't for my sister-in-law's marvelous sense of direction, we would still be wandering about the crystal clear lakes of the Canadian wilderness. Sort of like in the Kingston Trio's song, “WTA.” The lyrics tell the sad story of a commuter who paid a subway fare and then rode forever “ 'neath the streets of Boston, he's the man who never returned.”
When people begin to give me directions to a certain destination, I immediately interrupt them, as gently and politely as possible.
“I'm sorry, but please tell me 'right' or 'left,' not 'east' or 'west.'"
Even my husband, who should know better, occasionally compounds my confusion.
“You drive two miles north, Hon,” Fred will say, “then head east a half mile before turning south.”
My reply is always the same: “Huh?”
A few weeks ago, I left home to sell my books at a huge craft sale at South Beloit High School in Illinois. My new Prius doesn't have a built-in GPS system to supplement my lack of navigation skills. So, the night before, I copied down directions to the high school using my computer. I'm not real familiar with Beloit and points beyond, but I was aware the trip should take 30 minutes or so.
About 50 minutes into my journey, it started to dawn on me that perhaps I missed a vital turn somewhere. I stupidly drove for another 10 minutes before checking my handy-dandy iPhone, which had poor reception since I was almost halfway to the moon. Actually, if I had kept driving, I could have easily ended up in Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana or Iowa.
I headed back in the direction I came from, recalling that I had seen a road with the name “Prairie” in it. [The high school is located on Prairie Hill Road.] Obviously, I didn't arrive at the school on schedule. My 30-minute drive took over an hour.
I guess I should be thankful my trip home was uneventful. I took I-90 back to Janesville.
When I finally arrived home, safe but semi-sound, I smiled. However, that smile quickly morphed into a frown when I noticed my car's odometer had over 60 extra miles on it.
Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele, a native of Milton, who has lived in Minnesota and Iowa, has been writing Sunny Side Up for about 40 years. A graduate of Milton Union High School and Milton College, she has written four books. She has two children, three stepchildren, and a blended family that includes 11 grandkids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.