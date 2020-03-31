We want to make you aware of some changes happening with the meal order system. Our weekly order now needs to be in to the caterer for each site by 10 a.m. Friday. They are trying to manage their resources, including staff, to minimize certain repetitive tasks. This helps Dawn, the Cambridge Nutrition Coordinator and our office too.
Orders for the Cambridge meal site have already gone in for Tuesday, March 31 and Friday, April 3. No changes or additions can be made after the order is in, including special requests. In addition, salads on Fridays are currently not an available option. Meatless options remain available, as are diabetic meals and no added salt meals, as long as you have a written physicians’ order. If you anticipate adding someone or discontinuing meals, it must be done on the Thursday afternoon prior.
As you look at the April menu, please keep that in mind and let Dawn know if you have questions, or you may call McFarland Senior Outreach at 838-7117. Our office is running a little shorthanded but we will make every attempt to get back to you in a timely manner.
There may be some substitutions made to certain menu items based on availability. However, the caterer, Consolidated Foods, will make every attempt to stick to the menu as is.
Many of you have expressed concerns regarding payment for meals. Please know that this is a contribution, not a bill. You can continue to receive meals even if you have not made a recent contribution. We do not want to handle money during this uncertain time. When this crisis has subsided, we will try to send out notices with how many meals you received and you can gauge your donation at that time. Right now, our concern is to keep you healthy and your nutritional needs addressed. We appreciate your flexibility during this crisis and wish every one of you continued health!
