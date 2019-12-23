Gift-giving has been historically connected with Christmas, but the gifts themselves have radically changed over the years.
In the 1800s, struggling pioneers in the Old West had to ‘make do.’ Laura Ingalls Wilder, in her autobiographical book, “Little House on the Prairie,” writes about Christmas on the Kansas prairie. She was delighted to find four gifts in her stocking one Christmas: a shiny new tin cup, a piece of peppermint candy, a heart-shaped cake, and a brand new penny. Homemade Christmas gifts included corn husk dolls, sachets, pillows, carved wooden toys, and embroidered hankies.
Here are some favorite Christmas gifts of friends and relatives:
Sherry got a “lighted Santa” when she was 8 months old. She still has it, and it still works. (Sherry is in her early 70s.)
As an adult, Madelyn received a $50 Joann Fabrics gift card “in a year of little money.” She ‘spent’ that card many ways through coupon ads before ever going to the store and actually using it.
Marcia found a “pink dolly” under the Christmas tree when she was 2 years old. “I immediately converted ‘her’ to a ‘him’ and named him ‘Johnnie.’ Who would have thought,” she remarked. She still has him.
Polly got a new red coat as a Christmas gift when she was 8 or 9. “I walked to Gramma’s house for Christmas dinner so everyone could see it,” she noted.
Rose still has the “velveteen rabbit” she got at age 8 or 9.
Shelly’s favorite Christmas gift was “a little Formica table with chairs to do my artwork.” (Her brother showed it to her while it was ‘hidden’ in their parents’ bedroom.) Also, she remembers getting the soundtrack to “Dirty Dancing.” She was obsessed with Patrick Swayze. “I was Swayze crazy!” she gushed.
Carolyn was given “a roll top desk with a swivel chair” for Christmas one year. In one of the desk’s drawers, she found “a box of little gold stars that you lick.” She loved those as much as the desk.
Shirley’s husband-to-be gave her “a beautiful rhinestone bracelet” when she was 17. “I still have it after 64 years,” she said.
Brenda confessed she was ‘a snooper’ growing up. One Christmas, when she was 12 or 13, she found a Garfield telephone in her mother’s closet. “The one where his eyes opened when you picked up the receiver,” she explained. She was “super excited” but didn’t act like it when she opened the gift. “Mom knew I had snooped,” Brenda admitted. “She threatened to return it, but she didn’t. I loved that phone!” she exclaimed.
Mickey’s husband and son gave her “a carat diamond ring,” which they hid on the Christmas tree. “It took me forever to find it,” she shared.
Jill received a “Santa-face candle” from her father when she was 5. The candle, which is 50 years old, rests on her fireplace mantel every Christmas. “I’m the youngest of six children,” she pointed out. “To get that from my dad meant a lot to me, because we were very close.”
