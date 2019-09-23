Accident unknown injuries
Highway TT and Highway N, Sept. 22, 11:47 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire
100 block of Reynolds Street, Sept. 22, 8:27 a.m.
100 block of Reynolds Street, Sept. 20, 6:13 p.m.
300 block of Grove Street, Sept. 20, 7:29 p.m.
500 block of Westlawn Drive, Sept. 21, 12:24 a.m.
300 block of Bonnie Road, Sept. 21, 11:29 a.m.
800 block of Damascus Trail, Sept. 20, 10:57 a.m.
100 block of Reynolds Street, Sept. 19, 7:31 a.m.
400 block of Cheryl Street, Sept. 18, 8:45 a.m.
Reynolds Street, Sept. 16, 5:05 p.m.
Reynolds Street, Sept. 16, 4:19 p.m.
800 block of Damascus Trail, Sept. 17, 8:52 a.m.
400 block of Carriage Drive, Sept. 16, 6:34 p.m.
Assist police
Interstate 94, Sept. 22, 2:22 a.m.
200 block of Progress Drive, Sept. 22, 3:11 a.m.
6000 block of Hayden Road, Sept. 21, 2:58 a.m.
700 block of Weald Bridge Road, Sept. 20, 9:11 p.m.
2000 block of Parmenter Street, Sept. 20, 2:33 p.m.
Burglary residential
3000 block of Pheasant Run, Sept. 21, 7:40 a.m.
100 block of Donegal Drive, Sept. 21, 8:47 a.m.
Fight call
800 block of Damascus Trail, Sept. 18, 8:02 a.m.
Fraud
200 block of Dentaria Drive, Sept. 16, 10:58 p.m.
Intoxicated person
700 block of Weald Bridge Road, Sept. 22, 11:25 p.m.
Noise complaint
300 block of Main Street, Sept. 22, 4:50 a.m.
OMVWI arrest/intoxicated driver
Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 22, 7:36 p.m.
Highway N, Sept. 17, 6:28 p.m.
Stolen auto
200 block of School Road, Sept. 21, 9:12 a.m.
Suspicious person
200 block of Weald Bridge Road, Sept. 21, 9:33 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle
Matt Pass, Sept. 17, 8:42 p.m.
Theft from auto
200 block of Parkview Street, Sept. 16, 10:25 a.m.
Traffic arrest
School Road, Sept. 20, 5:03 p.m.
Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 20, 4:36 p.m.
Main Street, Sept. 18, 10:13 p.m.
Main Street, Sept. 18, 4:31 a.m.
Commerce Parkway, Sept. 16, 12:08 a.m.
Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 16, 4:11 p.m.
Main Street, Sept. 17, 12:22 a.m.
Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 16, 10:21 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.