Assist EMS/fire

300 block of Melissa Lane, Sept. 15, 8:36 p.m.

100 block of Reynolds Street, Sept. 14, 9:20 p.m.

500 block of Westlawn Drive, Sept. 14, 1:52 p.m.

Highway TT, Sept. 13, 5:52 p.m.

500 block of Southing Grange, Sept. 14, 9:13 a.m.

500 block of Westlawn Drive, Sept. 13, 9:31 p.m.

300 block of Commerce Parkway, Sept. 9, 9:10 a.m.

Windsor Avenue, Sept. 9, 5:45 p.m.

400 block of Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 10, 7:52 p.m.

Assist police

4000 block of Vilas Road, Sept. 14, 9:27 p.m.

Highway 12 and Siggelkow Road, Sept. 9, 5:8 p.m.

Highway TT, Sept. 9, 8:24 p.m.

200 block of Parkview Street, Sept. 9, 5:49 p.m.

Battery

800 block of Damascus Trail, Sept. 9, 8:23 a.m.

Windsor Avenue, Sept. 9, 5:45 p.m.

Damage to property

Main Street, Sept. 14, 5:59 p.m.

Domestic disturbance

200 block of School Road, Sept. 9, 5:41 p.m.

Fraud

1000 block of Landmark Drive, Sept. 13, 11:57 a.m.

Juvenile complaint

200 block of Parkview Street, Sept. 15, 8:19 p.m.

Neighbor trouble

700 block of Willow Run Court, Sept. 11, 3:31 p.m.

Noise complaint

100 block of Reynolds Street, Sept. 14, 9:12 p.m.

700 block of Crawford Drive, Sept. 14, 7:55 p.m.

OMVWI arrest/intoxicated driver

200 block of Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 12, 8:48 p.m.

200 block of Chateau Drive, Sept. 12, 4:20 p.m.

Road rage

Main Street, Sept. 10, 6:31 p.m.

Traffic arrest

Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 12, 3:55 p.m.

Main Street, Sept. 12, 6:50 p.m.

Starlight Lane, Sept. 13, 10:49 p.m.

Main Street, Sept. 13, 8:27 a.m.

Main Street, Sept. 13, 5:51 p.m.

Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 9, 2:24 p.m.

Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 11, 8:20 p.m.

Main Street, Sept. 9, 10:42 a.m.

Damascus Trail, Sept. 9, 3:38 p.m.

Main Street, Sept. 9, 4:45 p.m.

Vilas Road, Sept. 10, 5:08 p.m.

