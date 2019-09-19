Assist EMS/fire
300 block of Melissa Lane, Sept. 15, 8:36 p.m.
100 block of Reynolds Street, Sept. 14, 9:20 p.m.
500 block of Westlawn Drive, Sept. 14, 1:52 p.m.
Highway TT, Sept. 13, 5:52 p.m.
500 block of Southing Grange, Sept. 14, 9:13 a.m.
500 block of Westlawn Drive, Sept. 13, 9:31 p.m.
300 block of Commerce Parkway, Sept. 9, 9:10 a.m.
Windsor Avenue, Sept. 9, 5:45 p.m.
400 block of Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 10, 7:52 p.m.
Assist police
4000 block of Vilas Road, Sept. 14, 9:27 p.m.
Highway 12 and Siggelkow Road, Sept. 9, 5:8 p.m.
Highway TT, Sept. 9, 8:24 p.m.
200 block of Parkview Street, Sept. 9, 5:49 p.m.
Battery
800 block of Damascus Trail, Sept. 9, 8:23 a.m.
Windsor Avenue, Sept. 9, 5:45 p.m.
Damage to property
Main Street, Sept. 14, 5:59 p.m.
Domestic disturbance
200 block of School Road, Sept. 9, 5:41 p.m.
Fraud
1000 block of Landmark Drive, Sept. 13, 11:57 a.m.
Juvenile complaint
200 block of Parkview Street, Sept. 15, 8:19 p.m.
Neighbor trouble
700 block of Willow Run Court, Sept. 11, 3:31 p.m.
Noise complaint
100 block of Reynolds Street, Sept. 14, 9:12 p.m.
700 block of Crawford Drive, Sept. 14, 7:55 p.m.
OMVWI arrest/intoxicated driver
200 block of Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 12, 8:48 p.m.
200 block of Chateau Drive, Sept. 12, 4:20 p.m.
Road rage
Main Street, Sept. 10, 6:31 p.m.
Traffic arrest
Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 12, 3:55 p.m.
Main Street, Sept. 12, 6:50 p.m.
Starlight Lane, Sept. 13, 10:49 p.m.
Main Street, Sept. 13, 8:27 a.m.
Main Street, Sept. 13, 5:51 p.m.
Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 9, 2:24 p.m.
Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 11, 8:20 p.m.
Main Street, Sept. 9, 10:42 a.m.
Damascus Trail, Sept. 9, 3:38 p.m.
Main Street, Sept. 9, 4:45 p.m.
Vilas Road, Sept. 10, 5:08 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.