CAMBRIDGE — Mary Hommen tied for the low score of the day with a 40, as the Cambridge girls golf team finished first at a home Rock Valley Conference mini meet Monday at Lake Ripley Country Club in Cambridge.
Hommen and the Blue Jays collected 187 strokes. Lakeside Lutheran placed second with a 199. The Warriors were led by Maya Heckmann, who tied Hommen with a 40.
Jefferson’s Courtney Dreager finished a stroke behind Hommen and Heckmann with a 41. The Eagles finished third with a 202.
Aubrie Pero carded a 47 and the Cambridge lineup was rounded out by Hailee Sundquist (50), Kat Toepfer (50) and Lissy Pero (54).
With the mini meet victory, the Blue Jays effectively won the Rock Valley Conference title. As long as Cambridge finishes in the top four Tuesday, they win the league title. They’ve won all of the mini meets.
Lakeside nearly has secured the second-place spot in the overall standings. In the RVC Tournament on Tuesday, the Warriors would have to fall at least two spots behind Jefferson to get supplanted.
Behind Maya Heckmann for Lakeside was Ava Heckmann, with a 50, Lauren Lostetter (54) and Ella Butzine (55).
Golfing out of the No. 5 spot for Jefferson, Val Schamens scored a 52. Close behind were teammates Hailey Milbrath and Ainsley Howard, with a 54 and 55, respectively. Clara Ball scored a 66.
The Rock Valley Conference Tournament will be held Tuesday at Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan at 8:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.