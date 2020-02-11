Benefit Specialist
Benefit Specialists are trained in the areas of benefit and entitlement programs as well as other issues. Great place to ask questions about Medicare. The Elder Law Center in Madison provides them in-depth, ongoing training and assistance. The Benefit Specialist works with county residents 60 years of age and older, regardless of financial status. Benefit Specialist Lachel Fowler will be available here at TGP from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18. If you need to schedule an appointment during that time call her at 608-757-5414 or you can just drop in.
FoodSaver Demo with Dave & Sue, again
Back by popular demand Dave and Sue will again bring in their FoodSaver Machines to demonstrate why they are so popular. If you are tired of throwing away freezer burned food or don’t want to eat the same casserole for four days, this is a class to check out. Join them on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 1:30 p.m. They will also share some of the disasters they have had. You know the stories will be fun. There is no cost, but you do need to sign up.
Movie—Judy
Winter 1968 and showbiz legend Judy Garland arrives in Swinging London to perform a five-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town. It is 30 years since she shot to global stardom in The Wizard of Oz, but if her voice has weakened, its dramatic intensity has only grown. Even her dreams of love seem undimmed as she embarks on a whirlwind romance with Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. Featuring some of her best-known songs, the film celebrates the voice, the capacity for love, and the sheer pizzazz of “the world’s greatest entertainer.” This is a Drama/Musical, rated PG-13 (for substance abuse, some strong language, and smoking). It runs 118 minutes. It will be shown on our large screen on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 1:15 p.m. There is no charge, but a donation is appreciated for popcorn/snacks and beverages.
The Gathering Place is a nonprofit senior activity center at 715 Campus St. All ages may participate. A sample of the upcoming activities are listed below. Also see www.gatheringplacemilton.com. To register for programs, call 608-868-3500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.