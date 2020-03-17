The Milton Historical Society has made the decision to suspend all tours, rentals and events associated with the Milton House Museum until at least April 3. This includes access to the Milton School District Student Art show.
A facebook post states “We plan to post a variety of educational content about our site on our Facebook page. We hope this content allows you a reprieve from current events, and offers brief and fun history lessons for any kiddos at home.
“Please also consider supporting us financially, as closing our doors to tours greatly affects our revenue, which is essential to our operations and the preservation of our historic buildings.
“We offer both individual and family memberships, (both of which will get you free tours in the future, and are good for a year) and/or we also accept monetary donations. We understand that many other businesses and families are in the same situation as us financially, so appreciate any support you can offer.”
If you want to give a donation or purchase a membership, please message us via Facebook, call (608) 868.7772 or email our executive director at kklos@miltonhousemuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.