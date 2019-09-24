Milton School District residents approved the district’s tax levy as recommended at the budget hearing and annual meeting Monday, but not without questions.
Residents voted via paper ballot at Northside Intermediate School, with 107 voting “yes” and 14 voting “no.”
District officials recommended a tax levy of about $18.29 million, including about $15 million for current school operations, about $2.9 million for referendum debt and about $237,000 for community services.
The levy is about 24.8% higher than last year’s $14.66 million levy.
The projected 2019-20 tax rate is $9.15 per $1,000 of equalized property value, an increase of $1.33 over last year’s tax rate of $7.81.
Interim Superintendent Rich Dahman said the average state tax rate was $9.41 while the average in Rock County was $10.44 one year ago.
Resident Chuck Jackson asked if the entire budget could be posted on the district website.
He also asked to see what the budget and tax rate would look like without the $59.9 million referendum voters approved in April. In other words, he said he wanted to see “same store sales.”
School board member Brian Kvapil raised questions about increases in specific categories. School board member Diamond McKenna said Kvapil had asked no questions of the finance committee or board, and Kvapil acknowledged he had been given budget information about two weeks ago.
Resident Lance Fena said detailed information was provided to the public in previous years.
“We can probably do a better job of making it (detailed budget information) available,” said school board President Joe Martin, who was chosen as meeting chairman.
Jackson added every committee should put documentation on the website.
“It shouldn’t be up to us to ask for information,” resident Terri Fena said. “You’re asking for us to fund things. Given the history, we have concerns.”
Martin replied again, “We can do a better job of presenting the information.”
The school board can make adjustments to the levy on or before Nov. 1, according to state statute.
Unknowns include:
• The third Friday student count used for the revenue limit.
• Fall property valuations certified by the state Department of Revenue.
• The amount of state aid from the state Department of Public Instruction.
Looking at only the school tax, the owners of a home valued at $100,000 will pay $915, an increase of $134, while the owners of a home valued at $200,000 will pay $1,830, an increase of $268.
Budget highlights
Todd Hajewski, a consultant with Baird, on the expense side, pointed to $550,000 with 70-plus students enrolling out of the district.
“The difference between the actual open enrollment out expense last year, students open enrolling outside of Milton, compared to this year, it’s about $550,000 more of expense,” he said.
The number is not final yet, he emphasized
Looking at debt service, with the referendum approved in April, Fund 39 shows an increase from $177,000 in 2018-19 to $2.1 million for 2019-20.
“The levy for this fall will be to pay the debt payments for the calendar year of 2020,” he said.
Fund 49 is the Capital Projects Fund, the fund for expenses from the referendum. The Fund 49 budget for 2019-20 is $9.2 million.
Last year the tax rate for Fund 39 only was 4 cents. This year, it’s projected to be $1.45. Initial estimate communicated before the referendum was passed was $1.64.
One of the reasons for the $1.45 is the equalized property value, he said.
“Values went up higher than originally anticipated,” he said.
Some who attended the meeting, including McKenna, former director of administrative operations Jerry Schuetz and former school board members Shelly Crull-Hanke, Jon Cruzan and Bob Cullen, wore anti-bullying T-shirts. McKenna would not say where her shirt came from.
Proposed budget summary
Net total expenditures are $62.7 million, up 16.48 percent looking at the unaudited 2018-19 net total expenditures.
The big leap from 2018-19 is paying for the referendum projects, he said.
The proposed general fund budget is about $43.6 million, compared to $45 million in 2018-19 (unaudited) and nearly $40.3 million in 2017-18 (audited).
Debt service fund expenditures for 2019-20 are $2.1 million compared to $177,000 in 2018-19 (unaudited).
Capital project fund expenditures are $9.2 million for 2019-20 compared to $806,000 for 2018-19 (unaudited).
Adjustments to the levy can be approved by the board of education at a later date (prior to Nov. 1), according to state statute.
Unknowns include:
• The third-Friday student count used for the revenue limit.
• Fall property valuations certified by the Department of Revenue.
• The 2019-2020 equalized state aid from the Department of Public Instruction.
