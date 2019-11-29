Gov. Tony Evers on Nov. 26 launched the WICount 2020 Census website that will serve as an outreach tool for folks across the state. Materials on the website include informational guides to the 2020 Census and how to participate, educational tool kits for communities, and information about getting involved with local Complete Count Committees.
“In 2010, Wisconsin had one of the highest census participation rates in the country and we need to make sure that we are a leader once again,” Evers said. “I hope folks across our state will use this website as a resource to help make sure that everyone is counted in next year's census.”
The WICount 2020 Census website can be found at: https://wicount.wi.gov/Pages/home.aspx
The launch of the WICount 2020 Census website follows Executive Order 55 that created a statewide Complete Count Committee for the 2020 Census.
