DELAFIELD — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team picked up its first victory of the season by defeating host St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy 4-3 in a nonconference game on Thursday.
The Warriors (1-7-0) built a three-goal lead in the second half after Nate Krenke scored twice off assists by Kyle Main.
The Lancers answered with two unassisted goals in the 79th minute to cut the Lakeside lead to 3-1.
Kyle Jaeger’s 87th-minute goal gave Lakeside a much-needed cushion as Carlos Aguilar scored unassisted a minute later to make it a one-goal game again.
Lakeside junior captain Carter Roekle opened the scoring with a penalty-kick goal in the 38th minute.
“With a strong defensive effort in the first half, Carter Roekle put away a PK to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead going into halftime,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “Sophomore captain Nate Krenke and sophomore Kyle Main, playing limited minutes while working back from injuries.
“They made immediate impacts stepping onto the field in the second half with Krenke netting two quick goals and Main assisting on both of them. St. John’s pressured the Warriors with quick goals of their own late in the game before Kyle Jaeger put away an insurance goal assisted by Nate Krenke.”
Warrior goalie Calvin Geerdts had six saves and the team attempted 18 shots on goal, seven more then St. John’s.
Lakeside plays a Capitol Conference match at Lodi on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.
Wisconsin Dells 5, Lakeside Lutheran 0
The Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team surrendered two early goals as the Warriors were eventually defeated, 5-0, in a Capitol Conference match Tuesday on the road against Wisconsin Dells.
Wisconsin Dells scored goals in the third and sixth minute to take a quick 2-0 lead. The Warriors gave up three goals after the break.
“After letting two goals in early, the Warrior defense was able to hold steady for the rest of the first half despite Wisconsin Dells having much of the possession,” Dorn said. “In the second half, the offense put together a better effort connecting more passes and getting some dangerous looks, but was unable to convert on any of the chances.”
Lakeside keeper Calvin Geerdts collected 14 saves in the defeat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.