Following a vote in the House Financial Services Committee, Bryan Steil, representing 1st Congressional District, was named a member of the Subcommittee on Investor Protection, Entrepreneurship, and Capital Markets. Steil is the only Republican freshman to serve on the Subcommittee.
Steil to serve on financial services subcommittee
Rebecca Kanable
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Community Purse of Jefferson County to meet
- Community Purse of Jefferson County to meet
- Identity Theft: Topic of program
- Norskies throttle McFarland in WIAA playoff opener
- Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline marks one year of service
- Steil to serve on financial services subcommittee
- Village committee recommends 2020 budget
- Lady Blue Devils win regional opener, but swept by Platteville
Classified Ads
Bulletin
Featured Weekly Print Ads
Bulletin
Most Popular
Articles
- Police seek armed robber in Janesville, Milton
- Norskies run over McFarland in Level 1 of the playoffs
- USMCA could spur medical breakthroughs
- Sun Prairie Trick-or-Treaters! “Spooktacular” 2019 is Thursday, Oct. 31
- Wizard World announces more Madison show information
- Sun Prairie runs past Verona to Level 2
- Cheerful Cardinal
- New YMCA CEO looks to add value
- Lodi man found dead after domestic disturbance
- Alleged Waterloo drug pair could face years in prison, steep fines
Images
Videos
Commented
- What’s next after cancelling Halloween? (3)
- McFarland State Bank to merge with Oregon Community Bank (1)
- Triathlon to support Maunesha clean-up efforts (1)
- Activities at Campus remind of Centennial (1)
- Sun Prairie Trick-or-Treaters! “Spooktacular” 2019 is Thursday, Oct. 31 (1)
- Obituary: Kim L. Hoeppner (1)
- Chamber of Commerce executive director leaves role (1)
- From The Star's Mailbag: Don't repeat Gerald Avenue mistakes (1)
- Tribune Profile: Chad Beery: An unusual transition from computers to dumpsters and portable toilets (1)
- Warrior football falls to DeForest in Badger North showdown (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.