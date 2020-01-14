After serving at CrossPointe Community Church in Milton for 10 years, Pastor Ryan Koenig is making a career change.
“I began to feel that a shift was coming about 3 years ago. I didn’t know what that was exactly so I prayed and waited for God’s timing and now here we are.” said Pastor Ryan, who began working in ministry full-time 23 years ago.
An administrative assistant on the Milton campus for six years, his wife, Kristin, too is making a career change.
Now is a good time for their transition, Kristin said. “We really care about the church and want the very best for CrossPointe,” she said. “The church is very healthy right now.”
In a decade, Pastor Ryan estimates the Milton church has grown to about 350 people. It moved from the former Milton Junction Methodist Church at 44 2nd St. to 609 Campus St. and a second Sunday service was added.
When Pastor Ryan began at CrossPointe, Russ Walker was the senior pastor. Through his leadership, CrossPointe Community Church in Whitewater became a multi-site church with campuses in Milton and Jefferson. Today Pastor Ryan estimates the campuses combined have about 1,000 people.
Pastor Russ served in the role of senior pastor for 14 years. After he left in 2014, the staffing model switched to three lead pastors.
Pastor Ryan said he felt more of the weight of leading a church and in the last few years, he asked himself: “Is this what I want to do for the rest of my life?”
He talked with his wife.
“Ministering to people, you really need to be at a certain level,” he said. After their summer vacation, he said he wasn’t able to get back to that level.
“I knew I wasn’t done with ministry and CrossPointe,” he said. “But I knew I was ready to shift out of the church job.”
To what he didn’t know.
“The advantage of being part of a church is we have a lot of people that do a lot of things,” he said. “Those people are Christians and they love Jesus and they have a relationship with him and they don’t work at a church. I don’t know what that’s like.”
Pastor Ryan started working full-time in ministry when he was 19. He’s served three non-denominational churches including Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas, and Tree of Life in New Braunfels, Texas.
As he contemplated a career change, he thought, “I still needed to do something working with people.”
Kevin and Renee Clark, friends of the Koenigs and owners of Making Dreams Realty, asked him if he had ever considered a job in Real Estate.
After he attended an open house at the business office in Janesville, Pastor Ryan said he caught the vision of MDR and the culture of Keller Williams.
Stepping into real estate was a step of faith – a huge step financially, Pastor Ryan said.
Both husband and wife are now licensed real estate agents with Keller Williams Realty Signature.
“We’ve done ministry together and we just knew we would want to do this together,” said Kristin said.
“It worked in ministry,” Pastor Ryan added.
They do not view themselves as leaving ministry entirely.
“Ministry is not localized to these walls here,” Pastor Ryan continued. “It’s who we are. It’s us.”
Since they began transitioning to their new careers in the fall, they said Kevin Tranel (lead pastor at Whitewater) and Andy Graf (lead pastor at Jefferson) and staff members have been very supportive to them both as well the entire church.
“The church doesn’t rise and fall on us and it shouldn’t,” Kristin added. “It should be about the Lord. We are just stewards here in this time and this season –
People have been receptive to their career change.
Kristin said: “They’ve been really supportive.”
She continued, “You can’t base your relationship with the Lord on any person or church. It has to be about Him. We’re continually pointing people to Jesus while living in Milton and being a part of all of our CrossPointe Campuses.”
Pastor Ryan: “Get your eyes off me, get your eyes on Jesus.”
Kristin: “He’s got this.”
Pastor Ryan: “He’s way better.”
“A healthy church is not made up by the pastor, it’s made up by the people,” he continued. “CrossPointe is a healthy body of believers and that’s why we want to stay connected to CrossPointe.”
The Koenig family, which includes their children Jacob, 15, and Olivia, 12, will continue living in Milton and worshiping at CrossPointe.
“We love it here,” said Pastor Ryan.
The Koenigs have enjoyed seeing the annual Oct. 31 Community Carnival grow, being part of remodeling the old Milton College gymnasium into a church, and most importantly, seeing lives change.
“People are transformed here,” Pastor Ryan said. “People come in these doors and they leave different.”
Kristin: “It’s just going to continue.”
Pastor Ryan: “Whoever takes the reigns here really has an opportunity to take the church forward, and we’re going to stay out of the way.”
The Koenigs will be on the Milton campus until Feb. 23, then they plan to temporarily distance themselves for that reason.
When they come back, they will be welcomed. Already one person has said, “If you need a seat on Sunday, you can sit next to me.”
