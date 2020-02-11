The $2.5 million operational referendum approved by Milton School District voters in November 2016 will end with the 2020-21 school year. The school board will need to again go to referendum or find a way to operate without $2.5 million per year.
At the Milton Area of Commerce forum, candidates on Feb. 6 were asked: “Would you support moving forward with this renewal? If not, what would you prioritize as $2.5 million in budget reductions?”
Three candidates attended the forum: Shelly Crull-Hanke, Karen Hall (incumbent) and Chuck Jackson.
Mike Hoffman was unable to attend due to illness.
David Holterman was out of down due to a previous commitment.
Crull-Hanke: “At this point, they have been using that money.”
It was proved by the voters as a need, she said.
Now with facility improvements and with “new staffing situations that will probably be needed,” she said, “We’re going to be looking at something. Obviously we need to be fiscally responsible. There’s been lots of movement with doing business partnerships over the last five or six years in every district, especially in Milton, the businesses of Milton are constantly giving to the district and supporting the district, either through education opportunities for our students or through financing. Teacher salaries and benefits are not going to go down. We have an increase in growth, when you see all the building and home building construction that’s going on. The spending per pupil is still probably the lowest in the state for Milton, but the money we’re getting from the state isn’t probably not going to rise much. So we probably are going to be looking at a referendum in the near future and I would support that.”
Jackson: “I think from my business experience, this is something that I would be very capable of helping the district with. … If we go to referendum, which I think is almost a given, I will support the motions to go referendum, whether or I will support the referendum as an individual, I can’t say at this point. I don’t have enough data. But the idea of asking the community to give us money, I think is a totally legitimate question. When the referendum passed, I went to the previous administration, told them that they should take that $2.5 million and keep it as a separate pile of money and explain to the people how we were enhancing the opportunity for our students by having this extra $2.5 million. The administration chose not to follow that path. Now, when we’re going to go ask for a renewal, it is going to be more difficult for us to explain to people how we improve the educational experience for our children. We know, whether it’s a school or a city, that the state has put handcuffs on our ability to raise money … It’s probably money we need, but it’s a difficult question.”
Hall: “If after we as a board and as administration has taken a look at the budget, and we have trimmed as much as we can from that budget and if we are still short in funds and we need to go to another operational referendum, I would support that. I do think we have an administration team right now in district office that is very adept at doing that, has already started looking at that. I think the community is going to be happy, most of the community should be happy in what they see. In the past I don’t necessarily think that administration was so financially responsible. In fact, some have pointed out that they have been financially irresponsible. I don’t see that occurring with this current administration. I think we will cut as much as we can and we will look at combining services where we need to and if we do definitely need to ask for money that is something we will do.”
Hoffman: “I would support that. I know that many people hear the amount of $2.5 million and that sounds like a lot of money and it is a lot of money. I just know that when it was passed the first time four years ago now, because there was one year left on the one that’s recurring currently. A large part of that was to obtain and retain really quality teachers. A lot of it was put toward a pay scale that was competitive.”
Statewide and nationwide, he said there’s a shortage of teachers.
“Right now, the mill rate is 9.26,” he continued. “That’s a very competitive with neighboring districts. If you look at a map of this area and look at all the mill rates of this area and I am talking all of them other than Janesville perhaps, that mill rate is very competitive and actually on the lower side of many districts. So, I would absolutely support that.”
Holterman said he would seek the recommendation of the administration.
“Governor Evers budget has increased funding for schools,” Holterman said. “What was the reality when the first operational referendum passed – is it different than it is today? If the administration says in order to not make painful cuts to things, we need to consider this, I think that’s a different question.”
He emphasized, “I do support maintaining the current level of activities and programs within the district and I would be very curious and interested in hearing what the administration says we need to do that. If it’s $2.5 million, that’s what it is.”
With the $2.5 million already in place, Holterman said it’s important to remember if it would again be approved by voters, it would not represent a new increase.
