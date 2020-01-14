Milton Rock the Rock, show choir invitational, will be held Saturday Jan. 18, at Milton High School. Doors open at 6:15 a.m. The event will conclude with an awards presentation at 10:30 p.m.
Twenty-four competing show choir teams, including 1,650 students, will be hosted by three Milton High School show choirs, representing 133 students.
Additionally, 175 volunteers and 17 committee chairs will be on hand to help facilitate the event. The show is expected to bring over 3,000 spectators, according to an event organizer.
Tickets are available at the door and cost $15 for the full day, $10 for finals only, and $8 for Milton High School students.
Milton High School show choirs will not be competing but will perform as an exhibition. Octave Above will take the stage at 6:05 p.m. and Choralation will go on at 9 p.m.
